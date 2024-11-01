Pietro Lombardi admits to the German daily newspaper that he regularly goes to the casino: "It's true, I like going to the casino with my boys for a nice poker night. Maybe twice in two months. That's why people have seen me in Monheim."
This refers to the Casino Monheim near Cologne. Lombardi had initially denied his visits there to "Bild".
Lombardi: "Of course, Monheim is near Cologne. Where am I supposed to go? To the casino in Frankfurt? I really like doing it, and I sometimes spend a few thousand euros there in the evening, I'll be honest about it. But I'm far from being a gambling addict."
Pietro Lombardi emphasizes in the interview that his casino evenings were not the reason for the argument with his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa: "It's always differences of opinion. I felt triggered by something. I probably offended Laura at that moment and then it started."