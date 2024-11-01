Pietro Lombardi and girlfriend Laura Maria Rypa. The couple recently had a heated argument. picture alliance/dpa

Pietro Lombardi and Laura recently had a heated argument. The influencer called the police. Now Lombardi talks about his casino visits and the big fight in a new interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pietro Lombardi and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa recently had a serious argument that led to a police call and a no-contact order, but they are now working on their relationship again.

In an interview, Lombardi admitted to regularly enjoying casino visits with friends, which is also a source of tension for the couple.

However, Lombardi emphasized that his casino visits were not the cause of the argument with Rypa, but rather general disagreements. Show more

Pietro Lombardi only recently made headlines. He argued so violently with his fiancée Laura that she called the police. She ended up in hospital. The result: a no-contact order.

The dust has settled in the Lombardi-Rypa household. The couple have since decided to work on their relationship again and strengthen their life together as a family.

In an interview with "Bild.de", Lombardi reveals his passion for casino visits. These are also said to be a point of contention for the couple.

Lombardi: "A few thousand euros already"

Pietro Lombardi admits to the German daily newspaper that he regularly goes to the casino: "It's true, I like going to the casino with my boys for a nice poker night. Maybe twice in two months. That's why people have seen me in Monheim."

This refers to the Casino Monheim near Cologne. Lombardi had initially denied his visits there to "Bild".

Lombardi: "Of course, Monheim is near Cologne. Where am I supposed to go? To the casino in Frankfurt? I really like doing it, and I sometimes spend a few thousand euros there in the evening, I'll be honest about it. But I'm far from being a gambling addict."

Pietro Lombardi emphasizes in the interview that his casino evenings were not the reason for the argument with his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa: "It's always differences of opinion. I felt triggered by something. I probably offended Laura at that moment and then it started."

