The singer AnNa R., who died on Sunday, and the singer Peter Plate celebrated great success with the band Rosenstolz.

Since it was announced on Monday that Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. is dead, it is not only the music world that is in mourning. Now the Berlin authorities have released further details about the circumstances of the 55-year-old's death.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last Sunday, March 16, the body of AnNa R. was discovered in her Berlin apartment.

The Rosenstolz singer was 55 years old.

Now the Berlin authorities have announced: There will be no autopsy on the body. Show more

Following the death of Rosenstolz singer AnNa R., there will be no further investigation. The reason: the police and public prosecutor's office do not believe that the death was caused by someone else.

This was announced by a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office. He could not say anything about the exact circumstances of her death "for reasons of privacy protection".

AnNa R. died at the age of 55. She was found dead in her apartment in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Sunday evening.

AnNa R. can be buried

The Berlin police had initially opened an investigation into the cause of death. According to the public prosecutor's office, the file will now be closed.

According to the authorities, the circumstances under which the body was found and other circumstances, which were determined by questioning those close to the victim, were so clearly against the possibility that the body was not the victim's fault that an autopsy was not carried out. The body was released for burial.

The investigators in Berlin had initially not completely ruled out the possibility of third-party involvement, even if the traces found in the apartment did not point to a crime involving massive violence.

There were no slashed wrists or knife wounds, police sources told the Berlin newspaper "Morgenpost" at the beginning of the week.

Rosenstolz - one of the most successful German pop duos

Although the singer was found with a little blood in front of her mouth, there could be many potential explanations for this. In fact, there are indications that AnNa R. had been ill for some time, although she had recently announced a tour.

"There are also many indications that she had been lying there for some time," an investigator continued. "At least a few days."

AnNa R. was born in East Berlin in 1969. Together with Peter Plate, she formed Rosenstolz, one of the most successful pop duos in Germany in recent decades.

The band's hits include the songs "Liebe ist alles", "Gib mir Sonne", "Kuss der Diebe", "Ich geh auf Glas" and "Die Schlampen sind müde".

