Singer Joya Marleen falls in love seven times a day. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/URS FLUEELER

Love must be beautiful: St. Gallen musician Joya Marleen falls in love seven times a day - not just with people, but also with food or the good weather, as she revealed in an interview.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joya Marleen is a celebrated pop singer at the age of 21. Her first European tour is taking her through Germany, Austria, Holland and Hungary.

Now the St. Gallen native has revealed that she likes it "kitschy and romantic".

The singer says she falls in love seven times a day. Good food can also give her butterflies in her stomach. Show more

Joya Marleen from St. Gallen says she falls in love seven times a day. Not just with people, of course. Good food or nice weather can also give her butterflies in her stomach.

"I like it cheesy and romantic, " admits the singer in an interview with CH Media.

For the 21-year-old, falling in love again and again also means celebrating life and "discovering the magic in small everyday things".

A musician's dream comes true

Joya's first European tour will take her to Germany, Austria, Holland and Hungary. In January she comes to Brugg AG. Even if the touring is intense and she only gets a little sleep: Joya Marleen is living her musician's dream. "I can't imagine ever doing anything else at the moment," says the pop musician enthusiastically.

She would love to perform her songs all over the world. She is now one step closer to achieving this goal. "With the tour, I'm trying to find out how my music is received outside of Switzerland," says Marleen, adding that the feedback so far has been positive: "There were people who saw us at the first concert and then followed us."

Musical talent runs in the family

Joya Marleen, whose real name is Joya Schedler, grew up in a musical family. Her father Kuno Schedler plays in a dialect country band, while her older brother Maurus is a guitarist in the rock band Unlsh.

She picked up a guitar for the first time at the age of nine. Her family lived in the USA for six months at the time. "Whenever we went somewhere by car, my brother and I always had a children's guitar with us and got on our parents' nerves," says Joya Marleen to CH Media.

She still writes most of her songs on the guitar today. And usually on Sunday mornings. This is the perfect day for her to write songs because it puts her in a slightly nostalgic mood.

More videos from the department