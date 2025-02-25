For the "In The Bag" format, the "Wicked" star revealed the contents of her Loewe handbag. When she reaches for the Ricola packet in the video, it is empty. Where did all the Zältli go? "They're all scattered across the bottom of my bag," says Grande mischievously.
In the video, Ariana Grande repeatedly finds a sweet and places it on the table in front of her among the other things hiding in the depths of her bag.
Several headphones, crystal ball and lavender oil
There are also several pairs of headphones. Because one model is not enough, the actress has three of them. One pair of large over-ear headphones and two with a cable. She especially needs these when traveling "to have privacy and peace and quiet".
There is also a lip gloss, a perfume, her diary, a crystal ball, lavender oil for meditation and a few vegan snacks.
The singer has been eating a vegan diet since 2013. And to make sure she always has something to munch on, she carries snacks with her.