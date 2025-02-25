Singer Ariana Grande gives Italian "Vogue" an insight into her handbag. And what does it reveal? The "Wicked" star has packed a pack of Ricola herbal sweets.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ariana Grande reveals to Italian "Vogue" what she has hidden in her handbag.

It turns out that the "Wicked" star's handbag also contains a packet of Ricola Swiss herbal sweets.

The 31-year-old singer's bag also contains several pairs of headphones, a crystal ball, lavender oil and vegan snacks. Show more

The traditional Swiss brand Ricola has a celebrity fan in Ariana Grande. As the 31-year-old singer revealed to Italian "Vogue", she carries a pack of Swiss "Chrüterchraft" in her bag.

For the "In The Bag" format, the "Wicked" star revealed the contents of her Loewe handbag. When she reaches for the Ricola packet in the video, it is empty. Where did all the Zältli go? "They're all scattered across the bottom of my bag," says Grande mischievously.

Swears by the "Chrüterchraft" of Ricola Zältlis: Ariana Grande. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

In the video, Ariana Grande repeatedly finds a sweet and places it on the table in front of her among the other things hiding in the depths of her bag.

Several headphones, crystal ball and lavender oil

There are also several pairs of headphones. Because one model is not enough, the actress has three of them. One pair of large over-ear headphones and two with a cable. She especially needs these when traveling "to have privacy and peace and quiet".

There is also a lip gloss, a perfume, her diary, a crystal ball, lavender oil for meditation and a few vegan snacks.

The singer has been eating a vegan diet since 2013. And to make sure she always has something to munch on, she carries snacks with her.

More videos from the department