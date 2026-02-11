Britney Spears sells the rights to her hits. (archive picture) Kay Blake/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Like several musicians before her, Britney Spears has now sold the rights to her songs. This is said to be a "groundbreaking deal", according to various media reports.

The sale follows turbulent years following the end of her 13-year guardianship, personal crises and reports of financial difficulties.

With this move, Spears joins a growing number of stars such as Bob Dylan, Shakira and Bruce Springsteen who have sold their song rights for a profit. Show more

Britney Spears (44) has sold the rights to her music to the entertainment company Primary Wave for around 200 million US dollars. Primary Wave describes itself as the "leading independent music publisher for legendary music worldwide".

The celebrity portal "TMZ", among others, reported on the "groundbreaking deal". It is a step that several other musicians have taken before Spears.

The singer, who once made a name for herself with hits such as "... Baby One More Time" and "Oops!... I Did It Again', was under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears for 13 years before a court released her from it in 2021. The relationship with the family is still considered broken.

Since then, Spears has repeatedly appeared on Instagram in a way that has given her fans cause for concern; her third marriage broke down after 14 months. And according to reports, the former chart-topper was already in a much better financial position - so Spears' decision to relinquish the rights to her music is not surprising.

Bob Dylan or Shakira sold their music rights

In any case, selling one's own song rights seems to have been a trend for several years. Stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Katy Perry have entered into similarly lucrative deals. In December 2020, for example, it was announced that Bob Dylan had sold his song rights to the Universal Music Publishing Group for a nine-figure sum.

Around the same time, Stevie Nicks ("Dreams") entered into a contract with Primary Wave Music. For 100 million dollars, the label is said to have acquired an 80 percent stake in Nicks' music property as well as the rights to her name and likeness.

Paul Simon is also said to have sold the rights to his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing - albeit for an undisclosed sum.

