Sir Cliff Richard spoke about his cancer on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" TV show. Picture: dpa

British pop star Cliff Richard talks openly about his cancer in a TV interview - and explains why he thinks prevention is important.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sir Cliff Richard has revealed on the TV program "Good Morning Britain" that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The British pop star said the disease was discovered during a routine check-up ahead of a planned tour.

"The cancer is currently gone," the 85-year-old said. Show more

British pop star Cliff Richard ("The Young Ones", "Summer Holiday") was treated for prostate cancer last year.

The disease was discovered during an examination shortly before a tour, said the 85-year-old on the ITV TV program "Good Morning Britain".

The treatment was successful and "at the moment" the cancer has disappeared, Richard continued. He does not know whether the cancer will come back, as it is impossible to predict such things.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men

In the television interview, Cliff Richard also spoke out in favor of screening. "We all deserve the same opportunity to get a test and then start treatments very early."

There is currently no national screening program for prostate cancer in the UK, as there are concerns about the accuracy of so-called PSA tests.

Such a test determines the concentration of the prostate-specific antigen in the blood, but its significance is limited and false positive results can occur.

In November, a national committee made recommendations for targeted screening of men with a certain genetic mutation and spoke out against routine screening for the vast majority. According to the BBC, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK.

More videos from the department