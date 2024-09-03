It is sad news for the Schlager community: Schlager star Ela, known as Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig, has died at the age of 55.
The former presenter of the ZDF hit parade, Uwe Hübner (63), sent the news out into the world on Facebook. He wrote in his post: "I found out last Saturday, a few hours after it happened. Her husband informed me. And we had a long, oppressive, sad conversation. In tears, I told him to write something about Ela. And I haven't been able to since. Her death at the age of 55 shook me too deeply."
Ela first achieved musical success in the early 1990s, when she was part of the female trio Valerie's Garten. Five songs made it into the top 100 of the German singles charts.
She even took part in the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest once: she reached fifth place with her song "Es lebe die Liebe".