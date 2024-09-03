Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig has died at the age of 55. The pop singer was known on stage as Ela. imago

She was known on stage as Ela, but her real name was Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig. Now the pop singer has died at the age of 55.

Schlager star Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig, known as Ela, has died at the age of 55.

Uwe Hübner, former presenter of the ZDF hit parade, shared the news emotionally on Facebook.

Ela had success with the trio Valerie's Garten in the 1990s and reached fifth place in the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest. Show more

It is sad news for the Schlager community: Schlager star Ela, known as Michaela Ahlrichs-Wedig, has died at the age of 55.

The former presenter of the ZDF hit parade, Uwe Hübner (63), sent the news out into the world on Facebook. He wrote in his post: "I found out last Saturday, a few hours after it happened. Her husband informed me. And we had a long, oppressive, sad conversation. In tears, I told him to write something about Ela. And I haven't been able to since. Her death at the age of 55 shook me too deeply."

Ela first achieved musical success in the early 1990s, when she was part of the female trio Valerie's Garten. Five songs made it into the top 100 of the German singles charts.

She even took part in the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest once: she reached fifth place with her song "Es lebe die Liebe".

