"I hope I don't have to grunt" Pop star Eva Jacobs carries pig parts inside her after heart surgery

Carlotta Henggeler

3.3.2026

Actor Vincent Krüger with singer Eva Jacob at the celebration of her 80th birthday and the 60th stage anniversary of the Jacob Sisters in Berlin in summer 2023.
IMAGO/Future Image

The diagnosis came as a surprise and the operation was performed immediately: pop star Eva Jacob (82) underwent heart surgery in January. Despite her age and another upcoming operation, the "Jacob Sisters" singer is optimistic and has a sense of humor.

03.03.2026, 22:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 82-year-old singer Eva Jacob had to undergo minimally invasive heart surgery in January following a surprising diagnosis of a hole in her cardiac septum.
  • The operation at Frankfurt University Hospital was successful and the hole was closed with pig tissue.
  • Despite surviving the heart operation, another operation on her knee is already scheduled for the end of March, but she is optimistic.
Shock diagnosis for Eva Jacob (82): The "Jacob Sisters" singer unexpectedly had to undergo heart surgery. She actually just wanted to have a routine check-up before a planned knee operation. However, doctors discovered a hole in her cardiac septum.

The minimally invasive procedure was performed at Frankfurt University Hospital on January 19, as Jacob told Bild.

Eva Jacobs: "I hope I don't have to grunt"

After the procedure, Eva Jacob is combative - and takes it with humor. "I now have parts of the pig inside me. My heart is beating in time again. Oink, oink. I hope I don't have to grunt!" she jokes.

Bötschi asks Beatrice Egli.

Bötschi asks Beatrice Egli"My family now knows what's true - and what's not"

The hole in her cardiac septum was closed with pig tissue - a common method in which biological material, such as pig heart valves, is used.

Next hospital visit in March

The heart operation is barely over before the next procedure awaits Eva Jacob. She is due to have knee surgery at the end of March.

Despite everything, the 82-year-old remains positive. "I want to be able to hop properly again. My sister and I have danced so much in our lives that something is bound to break," she says with a wink.

