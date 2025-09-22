British singer Harry Styles (center) started the Berlin Marathon under a false name. Picture: dpa

Despite the oppressive heat, British pop star Harry Styles shone at the Berlin Marathon with a strong time under three hours. And also left a German soccer world champion behind him.

The 31-year-old singer ran under the false name Sted Sarandos and broke the three-hour mark.

Wearing a headband and sunglasses, Styles was only recognized by a few people on the course. Show more

British singer and actor Harry Styles took part in the 51st Berlin Marathon under an assumed name - and delivered a strong time in the heat and humidity.

The 31-year-old completed the 42.195 kilometers through the German capital in 2:59:13 hours despite the difficult external conditions.

A time under three hours is the major goal of many ambitious amateur runners.

The organizers confirmed the participation of Styles, who rose to fame as a member of the cast boy band One Direction and launched his solo career in 2017.

Harry Styles already proved last March at the Tokyo Marathon that he not only has a lot of stamina on stage. The 31 singer completed the 42.195 kilometers in the remarkable time of 3:24:07 hours.

Schürrle and Felix Kroos also took part

The Berlin daily newspaper "Tagesspiegel" had previously reported that Styles was running the Berlin Marathon under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos.

The British pop star had bib number 31261 and was running with sunglasses and a kind of headband, as can be seen in a photo provided by the organizers.

He was not the only celebrity to take part. Former football world champion André Schürrle, who has been taking part in running events since the end of his professional career, crossed the finish line near the Brandenburg Gate after 3:21:25 hours.

Former Union professional Felix Kroos, whose brother Toni Kroos became world champion in Brazil in 2014 together with Schürrle, made it through the late summer heat after 4:28:23 hours.

