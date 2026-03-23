Singer Heino at a press event in 2023. Keystone

He likes to sing about the ideal world, but his life is not all sunshine and rainbows: German pop star Heino has fallen out with his only son and says: "He is the biggest disappointment of my life."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German pop star Heino has spoken publicly about his broken relationship with his son Uwe, calling him "the biggest disappointment of my life".

According to Heino, there has been complete radio silence since the death of his wife in 2023, while he sees a new close reference person in his manager.

Heino's daughter-in-law contradicts the accusations and describes the situation from a different perspective. Show more

Folk music star Heino speaks unusually openly about the difficult relationship with his son Uwe - and finds clear words.

At the premiere of his RTL+ documentary "Heino - Karamba, Karacho, Kult!" in mid-May, his son Uwe was absent. Not without reason: "He wasn't invited," Heino tells Bild. What's more: "Unfortunately, my son Uwe is the biggest disappointment of my life."

Since the death of Heino's wife Hannelore in 2023, there has been radio silence. "No phone call - neither at Christmas nor on my birthday," says the singer. That keeps Heinz Georg Kramm, aka Heino (87), busy.

Instead, Heino has found a new confidant: his manager Helmut Werner. "Today I see Helmut as my son," he explains. "He's there for me around the clock."

Heino's daughter-in-law counters

But Heino's accusations do not go unanswered. His daughter-in-law Vera Kramm presents the situation quite differently.

She told Bild: "You can't always exclude a person and then claim that he has broken off contact." For example, she and her husband Uwe were not invited to Heino's 80th birthday party.

She shows little understanding for the singer's public statements: "A son is not a piece of furniture that you can simply replace or dispose of." Her husband is neither evil nor calculating.

Heino has two children: daughter Petra, who only became known as his daughter years after her birth, died at the age of 35. Son Uwe is from his first marriage. Heino had no further children with his wife Hannelore, who died in 2023.

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