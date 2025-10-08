Rafaella and Jack White at the exclusive terrace opening at Casa Bellucci on Kudamm in July 2025. IMAGO/Eventpress

After 15 years of dating, Jack White and Rafaella Nussbaum have decided to go their separate ways. Rafaella is planning to leave the home they shared.

Nussbaum has already started to move her personal belongings and those of her children into her own condominium.

Despite the separation, she emphasizes that neither of them has a new partner. Show more

The successful music producer Jack White (85), who has sold a billion records in his career and has 400 gold and platinum records to his name, celebrated his 85th birthday on September 2.

His wife was not present at this celebration. Officially, the guests were given a stomach bug as the reason, but the real cause was the end of love.

Influencer Rafaella Nussbau (40), the mother of two children, Max (6) and Angelina (almost 2), has decided to leave the house they shared.

Despite the separation, she emphasizes that neither of them has a new partner.

However, she wishes Jack would find a new partner soon, as he doesn't like being alone.

