Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Oscar party of the US magazine "Vanity Fair" in Beverly Hills. (March 2, 2025) Picture: Keystone/Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

No more Ms. Americana and London Boy: US singer Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom have officially broken up.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split up.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, had been in a relationship since 2016.

The couple split in 2017, but got back together shortly afterwards and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. Show more

US singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom have split up.

The couple had focused their relationship in recent months on raising their daughter together, according to a statement from representatives of the two stars, who were quoted in several US tabloid magazines.

The statement came a week after reports of the couple's separation ahead of the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, which Bloom attended alone.



Katy Perry trumps Michael Jackson's record

The couple split in 2017, but got back together shortly afterwards and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, as Perry revealed in an interview with US presenter Jimmy Kimmel. In 2020, the couple gave birth to a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Bloom and his former wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, also have a child. Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

Born and raised in California, the 13-time Grammy award winner is known for her '00s pop anthems.

Her 2010 album "Teenage Dream" reached five number one hits, surpassing the record set by Michael Jackson's 1987 album "Bad". Bloom is best known for his roles as the elf Legolas in the films "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit".

