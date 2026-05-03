A picture from happier days: pop singer Michelle and singer and composer Eric Philippi are going their separate ways again after almost four years of dating. Picture: IMAGO/APress

Two months after getting engaged, pop star Michelle and musician Eric Philippi have unexpectedly split up. "It's all still fresh", the ex-couple explained in a joint interview.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle and Eric Philippi are going their separate ways again after four years of dating.

The former lovers confirmed this together in an interview with "Bild".

The separation comes as a surprise to many fans - just two months ago, the 29-year-old singer asked the 54-year-old pop star to marry him during a concert in Berlin. Show more

Pop singer Michelle and singer and composer Eric Philippi are going their separate ways again after almost four years of dating.

"We are separated. It's all still fresh", the ex-couple told the newspaper "Bild". They continued: "We're both in the middle of coming to terms with it. We're not doing well at all."

Only two months have passed since Philippi got down on one knee in front of Michelle at her farewell concert in Berlin. The fans cheered when the singer said "yes" out loud. Now the love affair seems to be over.

Michelle: "I'm a stand-up guy"

In an interview with Bild, it quickly becomes clear who initiated the break-up: Philippi made the move. However, the 29-year-old musician didn't want to reveal much more at the moment.

It was clear to see during the interview that the decision had been difficult for him - the singer is said to have repeatedly struggled with tears.

Michelle, whose real name is Tanja Hewer, also struggled to find the words during the interview: "I can't really add any more. We are in a huge emotional chaos," she says. And continues: "I'm a stand-up guy. Straighten my crown and move on."

Despite the current complicated situation, the ex-couple seem to be trying to treat each other with respect. They are still trying to talk to each other and "work through this together", says Eric Philippi.

Michelle and Philippi had been going through life together since 2022. A year later, they made their relationship public. In 2024, the musician had already asked Michelle to marry him once.

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