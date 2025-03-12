During a performance in Hanover, Basel singer Vincent Gross took the fact that his trousers didn't stand up to his performance with great humor. (archive picture) Picture: sda

Vincent Gross tore his pants during a performance in Hanover. The Basel pop singer took the incident in his stride - and commented on it humorously on social media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An embarrassing moment suddenly occurred at the "Schlager Night of the Year" in Hanover: Vincent Gross tore his trousers in front of thousands of people

However, the Basel pop singer took the mishap with humor.

Instead of secretly retreating for a wardrobe change - in the hope that it wouldn't be noticed - or even abandoning the performance in shame, the 28-year-old went on the charm offensive on Instagram. Show more

There was a lot on offer at the "Schlager Night of the Year" in Hanover, when stars such as Vicky Leandros, Michelle and Eric Philippi did the honors.

Basel singer Vincent Gross was also part of the party at the pop festival in the ZAG Arena and gave a memorable performance - albeit possibly for different reasons than originally intended.

During a dance routine, the 28-year-old let himself be carried away into an impressive leap into the air, and then it happened: The singer's pants gave way and revealed a large tear in the crotch.

Gross: "Hanover - you made me jump"

However, Gross Vincent took the mishap on stage with a lot of humor. Instead of secretly retreating for a wardrobe change - in the hope that it wouldn't be noticed - or even abandoning the performance in shame, he went on the charm offensive on Instagram.

"Hanover - you made me jump", Gross wrote on a video of the incident on his Instagram channel, adding: "And it happened again".

Because it probably wasn't the first time that a pair of pants didn't live up to the demands of a Vincent Gross performance.

Gross is one of the rising stars in the pop sky

That's why the singer had actually fitted his trousers with extra elastic this time, Vincent Gross explained - apparently in vain.

The singer from Basel is currently considered one of the rising stars in the pop music sky. His last two albums cracked the top 10 of the album charts in Germany.

In Switzerland, the 28-year-old has long been a number one artist. Gross can also currently be seen on the SAT.1 show "Das grosse Promibacken", where he puts his skills as an amateur baker to the test.

