Ozzy Osbourne invented heavy metal with the band Black Sabbath. As a solo artist, he became one of the most popular and infamous rock singers in music history. Ozzy was a true original.

Ozzy Osbourne was still able to fulfill his great dream. At the beginning of the month, he was celebrated once again by his fans. However, the legendary heavy metal singer only performed his last big gig at the farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham sitting down. He sang classics such as "Paranoid", "Iron Man" and "Crazy Train" with the last of his strength.

A few weeks later, the singer, who is also known as the "Godfather Of Heavy Metal", died at the age of 76. "It is with more sadness than words can express that we have to announce that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning," his family announced.

Style-defining music, sensational scandals

Ozzy Osbourne shaped the world of hard rock and heavy metal like almost no other singer - with his music, but also with scandals. In January 1982, for example, he bit the head off a bat on stage at one of his concerts. He had mistaken it for a toy. After all, fans kept throwing things on stage during his "Diary Of A Madman" tour. It was only when he bit it that Osbourne realized the animal was real.

Grotesque incidents such as this disgusting moment at a gig in Des Moines/Iowa, after which Osbourne was taken straight to hospital, earned him the reputation as the "Prince Of Darkness". However, he will be remembered above all as an extraordinary frontman and a cult figure in rock music.

Serious health problems for years

In recent years, the legendary musician, whose real name was John Michael Osbourne, struggled with health problems. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. At the time, he was combative. "This is not the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you," he told the Guardian at the time. At the same time, he reported depression.

On top of that, he suffered from back problems and other ailments after a fall in his home, which could not be completely cured even after several operations. "You think you're lifting your foot, but it doesn't move at all," Osbourne explained. He had already broken a cervical vertebra and several ribs in an accident on a quad bike in 2003.

Heavy metal pioneer full of energy

Ozzy Osbourne made a name for himself as the energetic lead singer of Black Sabbath. The influential heavy metal band was founded in Birmingham in 1968. He was born there in a working-class neighborhood on December 3, 1948.

He grew up in humble circumstances, did badly at school and was teased by his classmates because of his reading and spelling difficulties. Music was his refuge - and became his vocation.

When Black Sabbath's debut album was released in 1970, music critics didn't know what to make of it. The dark, heavy sound, the hard guitar riffs and the cynical lyrics were new musical territory. But the style-defining work was a commercial success.

It was followed just six months later by "Paranoid", which contained further heavy metal milestones in addition to the hit single of the same name. "War Pigs", "Iron Man" and "Fairies Wear Boots" have lost none of their powerful energy even over 50 years later.

Thrilling performance, unpredictable behavior

Osbourne's distinctive, nasal voice was the defining element of the music alongside Tony Iommi's dark guitar sound. On stage, the singer acted like a madman alongside the rather introverted lead guitarist and the almost stoic bassist Geezer Butler.

However, the singer was not only famous for his rousing performances, but also for his unpredictable behavior. His excessive alcohol and drug consumption got out of control in the 70s. He was even kicked out of Black Sabbath in 1979 as a result.

Rescue and solo career thanks to Sharon

Osbourne then plunged into a deep crisis and numbed his frustration with even more drugs and alcohol. It would probably have been the end of him had Sharon Arden not taken care of him. The daughter of the then Black Sabbath manager Don Arden convinced him to start a solo career and helped him recruit the personnel for it. The two married in 1982.

The exceptional young guitarist Randy Rhoads played a major role in turning Osbourne's solo albums "Blizzard Of Ozz" (1980) and "Diary Of A Madman" (1981) into worldwide successes. Rhoads' spectacular guitar playing on the single "Crazy Train" is legendary. "I owe my career to him," Osbourne told Rolling Stone.

Religious protests and the bat thing

The wild appearance, the play with provocation and horror elements thrilled the fans, but frightened conservative and religious groups, especially in the USA. They accused him of being a Satanist and protested against him. "I am not a devil worshipper. I have never had anything to do with black magic," he clarified.

The bat incident showed that some fans also took his show too seriously. However, a year earlier, Ozzy Osbourne had bitten the head off a pigeon while intoxicated on drugs at a PR event - one of many bizarre scandals. "I was fucking crazy when I did all that shit," the Brit admitted in an interview with NME in 2020. "I was completely out of my mind."

Great successes, strokes of fate and a TV show

Randy Roads died in a plane crash while on tour in 1982. It took him years to get over the tragic accident and the loss, Osbourne later said. Nevertheless, his career continued successfully. He released a total of 13 studio albums as a solo artist. His last, "Patient Number 9", was released in 2022 and won him a Grammy.

In addition to his musical career, the reality soap opera "The Osbournes" finally made him a cult figure - long before the Kardashians. In the quirky MTV series, he showed - or portrayed - himself as an eccentric but loving family man who is often overwhelmed by the simple things in life. His marriage to Sharon produced three children, including singer Kelly Osbourne. Two children are from his first marriage.

Black Sabbath reunion and cancellation of the farewell tour

He later appeared on stage again and again with Black Sabbath and released further albums. In 2017, the band said goodbye for the first time with the big "The End" tour. A year later, Osbourne began his solo farewell tour, which was cut short prematurely due to his health problems.

For the farewell concert in Birmingham, Osbourne, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland (Ohio) in 2024, apparently activated his last reserves of strength. Sitting on a throne, he only sang a few songs, his voice was drawn. But he carried the audience away like in his best days. Ozzy Osbourne was a real one-off in every respect.