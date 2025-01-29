ESC ticket pre-sale in the ticker Public viewing sales begin - first categories already gone
Carlotta Henggeler
29.1.2025
Tickets for the ESC 2025 in Basel are in high demand. blue News editor Jenny Keller threw herself into the battle. Her colleague got hold of two tickets - for 350 francs each. Phew!
- The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel from May 12 to 17, 2025.
- The three hosts of the shows were only recently announced: Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger will host the Grand Final live TV show on May 17 in the St. Jakobshalle.
- You can buy tickets for the live shows as well as for the preview shows (also known as jury shows and family shows). There will be tickets for a total of 9 shows. Buying tickets from another provider is strongly discouraged.
- Tickets for the biggest TV singing spectacle are in high demand. The first advance sale starts today, Wednesday, January 29, at 10 a.m. on Ticketcorner.ch. Only those who have registered in advance will be able to purchase tickets in advance. Two blue News employees are hoping for their luck and will be ticking the presale. There is a maximum of 4 tickets per order. Here you can find all prices.
- This is the first phase of ticket sales. More will follow. The exact dates for the next sales phases will be announced. You can find more information here.
10.00 am
Disappointment for ESC fans
Ticket pre-sales start punctually at 10 a.m. - with disappointment for some fans. Because the rush is obviously huge. In some categories, such as the best category 1 and also in category 2, the ticket selection shows that there are unfortunately no more tickets available in the desired category.
Tickets are still available in the family sector and the cheapest seating category 3, and standing room is also still available.
Thursday, January 30, 9:55 a.m.
The next pre-sale is about to start
The next wave of advance sales for the ESC starts at 10 am. This is when the sale of public viewing tickets in St. Jakob Park starts. The first people were already able to buy tickets in a pre-sale yesterday.
According to SRG, however, there are still enough tickets available. The pre-sale has only been opened for a "certain contingent" to ensure that there are enough tickets available.
12.40 pm
Ticket sales surprisingly continue
Completely unexpectedly, more tickets for the ESC have come onto the market. Selected people have just received an e-mail containing a link to the exclusive pre-sale for public viewing.
However, only those who pre-registered and missed out on the first wave of sales for the live shows on Wednesday morning will have access.
However, tickets are also selling like hot cakes here - the first sectors are already sold out.
-
12.28 pm
Final tickets gone within 7 minutes
Ticket sales for the first wave of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel started today. SRG has now announced: Within just 7 minutes, no more tickets were available for the live shows. The preview shows were sold out after 20 minutes.
"The first wave of sales went smoothly and the high demand shows the enormous enthusiasm for the globally popular music event. A total of 42,000 tickets were sold in the first wave," says SRG.
Fans who were unable to get hold of a ticket today, but have registered, can still rejoice: There will be further sales waves in the coming months, when additional tickets will be available. The chance to be there live at the ESC 2025 in Basel remains. The exact dates of these sales waves will be announced in good time to give as many fans as possible the chance to be there live.
6000 francs for a ticket
And the prices go up and up - and up. The price of a ticket has now reached 6000 francs. So SIXTEEN FRANKEN....
Can we talk about the prices?
Can we talk about the price of Eurovision tickets???— Loïc | 🇮🇪🇨🇭 (@ESCFrance2017) January 29, 2025
Another social media user criticizes the ESC prices. Loic writes: "Can we talk about the price of Eurovision tickets???", in German: "Can we talk about the prices of the ESC?"
11:35 a.m.
20 minutes in the queue and 0 tickets
#esc #eurovision 20 minutes in the queue and 0 ticket available great— Jo (@jothearchivist) January 29, 2025
After the first presale, disappointed fans are venting on social media. On X, Jo writes: "20 minutes in the queue and 0 tickets available. Great".
10:58 a.m.
2500 francs for a ticket to the final show
The first sales start on Ricardo. One seller is asking 2,500 francs for a ticket to the final show - the price is said to be non-negotiable.
10:29 a.m.
Double success
blue News colleague Timo has also made it. Timo has two standing room tickets for the first semi-final. Cost: 170 per ticket. "I'm very happy that I was able to get two tickets despite the stress of selling them!"
10:27 a.m.
The first tickets are already being offered to friends at horrendous prices
No sooner have the first tickets been bought than the trading starts. Jenny's colleague wants to sell his tix to friends for 600 francs (!).
10:20 a.m.
Jenny has the tickets
Jenny has done it. Her colleague has got hold of two tickets for 350 francs. Relief spreads. But uhhh: 350 francs...
10:18
Colleague Timo helps
Colleague Timo has just been kicked out. Speaking of being stronger together... He could buy a ticket... Jenny is still not in. Jenny's colleague got two tickets for 350 for the final. Juheeeee!
10:17 a.m.
Still not in the waiting room: "Part of me is happy if I don't make it"
"Part of me is happy if I don't make it": Says Jenny Keller. Because the desired ticket to the final would cost a hefty 350 francs. The best places, if only, then already....
No more categories available - right?
Jenny's ESC companion announces that there are no more categories available on Ticketcorner! What? Everything gone already - within 15 minutes? Can that be?
10:08 a.m.
Ticketcorner has crashed on the computer
Oh nooo! The site is currently crashing on Googlechrome. Is there any computer expert who can help us? Please contact us. Thanks for your help
10:07 am
Still waiting - what a pain
Still nothing is happening. Jenny is getting more and more nervous.
She can't make it to the waiting room, neither on her computer nor on her cell phone. What's the problem? Houston, er, Glattbrugg - help us!
10:01 a.m.
We're not in yet - panic on the Titanic
Jenny is ugly! She's not even in the waiting room yet. Her colleague is. WTF! Hello Ticketcorner, help!
9:59 a.m.
NOW it's on!!! The presale starts
Blue News editor Jenny Keller's fingers are twitching - a laptop and a cell phone are already logged into Ticketcorner in front of her. The credit card is ready - she wants it to glow today. Because the - good - tickets aren't cheap, but they're still in high demand. Everyone wants to see the finalissima with Hunziker, Studer and Brugger live in Basel. It's a once in a lifetime chance...
Hopefully Fortuna will be faithful to us - keep your fingers crossed for Team blue News now. Merci