12.28 pm

Ticket sales for the first wave of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel started today. SRG has now announced: Within just 7 minutes, no more tickets were available for the live shows. The preview shows were sold out after 20 minutes.

"The first wave of sales went smoothly and the high demand shows the enormous enthusiasm for the globally popular music event. A total of 42,000 tickets were sold in the first wave," says SRG.

Fans who were unable to get hold of a ticket today, but have registered, can still rejoice: There will be further sales waves in the coming months, when additional tickets will be available. The chance to be there live at the ESC 2025 in Basel remains. The exact dates of these sales waves will be announced in good time to give as many fans as possible the chance to be there live.