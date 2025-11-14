Cardi B has become a mother for the fourth time. (archive picture) dpa

In September, Cardi B not only released her second album, but also announced her pregnancy. Now the offspring is here - and mom is "healthy and happy".

DPA dpa

Rap superstar Cardi B (33) has given birth to her fourth child. In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer ("Bodak Yellow", "WAP") spoke about a new chapter in her life and that she had welcomed a new baby into the world alongside a new album. In an Instagram story, she went on to say that it was a boy. A spokesperson confirmed the birth and said: "Cardi is healthy and happy," according to People magazine.

It is the first child together for the singer and her boyfriend Stefon Diggs. In September, Cardi B declared in an interview with US broadcaster CBS that she was expecting a child with the professional footballer. She has three children from her previous relationship with rapper Offset. While she was pregnant with her third child, she filed for divorce from the rapper, to whom she had been married since 2017.

Following her debut album "Invasion of Privacy" from 2018, Cardi B released her second studio album "Am I The Drama?" in September.

More from the department