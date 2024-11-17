Last September, German rapper 18 Karat and his wife Maya announced that they were going to be parents to a child. Now the couple wrote on Instagram that they had lost their unborn baby.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German rapper 18 Karat and his wife Maya are mourning the loss of their unborn child.

The couple shared a gallery of images on Instagram, the first of which is a picture of two framed ultrasound images next to a candle.

The 39-year-old musician, who only appears in public wearing a gold mask, is currently serving several years in prison for drug trafficking. Show more

"Even though your little feet never touched the earth, your footprints are still there. Unfortunately, we never got to meet you." German rapper 18 Karat, whose real name is Ivo Vieira Silva, and his wife Maya are mourning the loss of their unborn child.

The musician's wife shared a picture gallery on Instagram, in which the first image is of two framed ultrasound pictures next to a candle.

The post continues: "I underestimated how stressful it is to lose someone you've never seen. This will be my last post for now, thank you all for your lovely messages."

18 Karat is in prison for drug trafficking

The 39-year-old rapper, who only appears in public wearing a gold mask, is currently in prison. In the summer of 2022, he was sentenced to six years and three months' imprisonment for importing and trafficking drugs in not a small quantity.

However, this did not stop his partner from saying "I do" to the musician in prison in March 2023.

Since starting prison, the 31-year-old has also taken over her husband's social media channels, who has over half a million followers on Instagram. She also sells merchandise such as T-shirts with the slogan "#free18karat".

After the photo with the ultrasound images and the candle, a screenshot of a phone call also appears in the Instagram image gallery. The transcript of the call suggests that 18 Karat was informed of the miscarriage by his wife in the twelfth week of pregnancy.

The post ends with the words: "Me and my husband can't really realize it yet and we will need our time. A drop of memory lives in every tear."

More videos from the department