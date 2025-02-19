US rapper Asap Rocky. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP Pool via AP/dpa

Asap Rocky has been on trial in Los Angeles since January. Partner Rihanna occasionally attended the criminal trial surrounding a gun incident. Now the jury has reached a verdict.

US rapper Asap Rocky has been acquitted in an assault trial, leading to emotional scenes and cheers in the Los Angeles courtroom.

The acquittal related to allegations of an alleged assault with a firearm in November 2021. The rapper is said to have shot a friend.

After the verdict, the rapper thanked the jury and hugged his partner Rihanna, who had supported him during the trial, which lasted several weeks. Show more

Emotional scenes in court: US rapper Asap Rocky (36) has been acquitted in an assault trial. When the jury announced their verdict after brief deliberations on Tuesday (local time) in Los Angeles, loud cheers erupted in the courtroom. The singer stormed into the audience to hug family members, including his partner, the singer Rihanna.

Rihanna was present on several days of the trial, which lasted several weeks, due to an alleged assault with a firearm. She also brought the couple's two young sons to one session.

The incident took place several years ago

The allegations related to an incident in Hollywood in November 2021. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of pulling out a gun and shooting at a former friend and colleague, rapper Asap Relli, during an argument. The victim was slightly injured in the hand.

According to Asap Rocky's defense attorneys, however, the rapper only had a prop gun with him that could not fire real bullets. Two members of the hip-hop collective Asap Mob emphasized this in the witness stand.

In April 2022, the rapper ("Praise the Lord (Da Shine)") was temporarily taken into custody in Los Angeles and charged a few months later. The musician always denied the allegations of an attack with a real weapon. If convicted, he would have faced a long prison sentence.

Words of thanks and hugs

After the acquittal, Asap Rocky thanked the jury - seven women and five men - for saving his life with their "right decision". Outside the court, the rapper, Rihanna and the lawyers were surrounded by photographers and reporters. Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said this was one of the happiest days of his life. He was happy for the couple because they deserved to be acquitted. There were many hugs in the flurry of flashbulbs. Rihanna was visibly moved, but did not speak in front of reporters.

Asap Rocky insisted on his innocence

At the start of the trial in mid-January, Asap Rocky had rejected a possible agreement with the public prosecutor's office. In exchange for a guilty plea, the prosecution had offered the musician 180 days in prison, among other things, which would have ended the trial, as US media reported. However, the rapper, who has always insisted on his innocence, rejected the agreement. He himself did not testify in the ongoing criminal trial.

Rapper Asap Relli, on the other hand, took to the witness stand, but became entangled in contradictions several times during his testimony. Asap Rocky's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, portrayed Asap Relli as a notorious liar and extortionist.

Asap Rocky already convicted in another case

Asap Rocky, who has two young children with Rihanna, was convicted of assault in 2019 following a violent incident in Sweden. He was remanded in custody for around four weeks, but avoided a longer prison sentence. The incident was preceded by an altercation in Stockholm in which the musician and two of his companions beat up a man on the street.

Film with Asap Rocky in the Berlinale competition

A film starring Asap Rocky as a supporting actor was shown at the Berlinale this week. The premiere of the tragicomedy "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" took place without the partner of pop star Rihanna. When asked about the lawsuit against the rapper, director Mary Bronstein said in Berlin: "I can only say that working with him was wonderful. The shoot with him was great and we really enjoyed it." Lead actress Rose Byrne added: "Yes, I can only confirm that."

Bronstein's competition entry features Asap Rocky alongside actress Byrne and talk show host Conan O'Brien. The movie is about a mother (Byrne) on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

