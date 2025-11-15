Haftbefehl gave a half-hour concert at the Alando Palais club in Osnabrück on Saturday night - the first since the release of the furor-free documentary on Netflix. KEYSTONE

Rapper Haftbefehl's first concert since the much-discussed documentary on Netflix only lasted half an hour. He assures his fans that he is clean. He looks slimmer and keeps his face half covered.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At his first concert since the release of the successful Netflix documentary about his life, German rapper Haftbefehl assured fans that he is off drugs.

"I'm sure you've all seen my documentary. I wanted to tell you, I'm clean," the musician shouted to his fans from the stage on Saturday night - loud cheers erupted. "And I hope you stay that way. Fuck drugs!"

"Babo - The Haftbefehl Story" about Aykut Anhan (39), Haftbefehl's real name, was a huge success for the streaming service Netflix.

The much-discussed documentary reached millions of views just a few days after its release at the end of October and shot to number one in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The documentary focuses on the fact that the musician used cocaine for years. He appears heavily marked in many shots.

Rapper shakes a few hands

According to a dpa reporter, the hall in the Alando Palais in Osnabrück was well filled that night and the atmosphere was exuberant. During the concert, which only started after midnight and only lasted half an hour, Haftbefehl shook hands at the front of the stage. He also performed hits such as "069" and "Chabos wissen wer der Babo ist".

The rapper looked much slimmer than the last pictures in the documentary show him. He kept the lower part of his face covered during the performance. Haftbefehl ended the club concert without an encore.

More videos from the department