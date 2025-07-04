blue News shows you the best concerts of the Swiss festival summer directly on your screen: From Montreux to Gampel, from hip-hop to jazz - you won't miss a single festival moment here.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- blue News streams numerous concerts live during the festival summer.
- Be there live when national and international stars cause a sensation at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Openair Frauenfeld, Moon&Stars in Locarno, the Gurten and the Paléo Festival.
- We'll keep you up to date on the upcoming broadcasts here.
Montreux Jazz Festival
4. bis 19. Juli 2025
Saturday, July 19 | from 22.00: Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette celebrates 30 years of "Jagged Little Pill" - one of the most influential albums of all time. After 13 years, the Grammy icon returns to Montreux - for an emotional evening full of power, nostalgia and rock energy.
Moon&Stars
10. bis 20. Juli 2025
Thursday, July 17 | 8.30 pm: Rea Garvey
He wrote music history with "Supergirl" and has been a solo sensation since 2011: Rea Garvey brings songs from over 20 years to the stage at Moon & Stars in Locarno. blue Zoom shows the emotional concert live and exclusively.
Paléo Festival
22. bis 27. Juli 2025
Tuesday, July 22 | from 21:00: Saïan Supa Celebration
The legend is alive! The Saïan family celebrates the Saïan Supa Crew with explosive old-school hip-hop. Experience this unique concert live from the Paléo Festival, exclusively on blue Zoom.
Wednesday, July 23 | from 19.00: Texas
Texas rocks the Grand Scène at the Paléo Festival with hits like "Summer Son". Experience the magical sunset concert live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Saturday, July 26 | from 20.00: Danakil
Danakil provides the ultimate festival vibe! Experience reggae with fat horns, strong messages and an absolute feel-good atmosphere. A real Paléo highlight - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Saturday, July 26 | from 10.30 pm: Last Train
Last Train rocks the Paléo Festival 2025! Experience the French rockers with their energetic show and infectious sound. A concert not to be missed - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Saturday, July 26 | from 10.15 pm: Zaho de Sagazan
Zaho de Sagazan is France's voice of the hour. Between chanson, electro and Berlin nights, she even gives Nena's "99 Luftballons" a whole new sound. Live at Paléo and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Saturday, July 26 | from 11.45 pm: Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age with their first concert in French-speaking Switzerland since 2018! Josh Homme's band rocks the Paléo Festival 2025 with hits from 8 albums, including "No One Knows" and new tracks from "In Times New Roman". Live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Sunday, July 27 | from 8.30 pm: Sinfonia Valais
Sinfonia Valais brings a special classical touch to the Paléo Festival. A concert to pause for thought - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Sunday, July 27 | from 9.30 pm: Nemo
Nemo leaves the ESC behind and shows what he's really made of: with opera, rap and queer power, the exceptional artist from Biel will shake the stage at the Paléo Festival. A concert that gets under your skin - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
Openair Gampel
14. bis 17. August 2025
Sunday, August 17 | Time to follow: 01099
The Dresden rap collective 01099 combines cool beats with authentic lyrics. They are shaking up the rap scene with songs like "Frisch". Their concert without any clichés, but with a lot of charm live and exclusively on blue Zoom.
