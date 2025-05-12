  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss participants 2023 Remo Forrer: "Austria and Switzerland are my favorite acts in 2025"

Carlotta Henggeler

12.5.2025

At a meeting with blue News in Basel, the St. Gallen native talks about his best ESC memory of 2023 - and reveals which countries are at the top of his list this year.

12.05.2025, 18:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Remo Forrer reached 20th place at the ESC 2023 in Liverpool with his song "Watergun".
  • The ESC gave the Toggenburg native a career boost.
  • blue News met him in Basel and spoke to him about his best ESC moments and his favorites for this year.
Show more

blue News met Remo Forrer, the Swiss ESC participant for 2023 in Liverpool, between rehearsals for his performance at the Eurovillage in Basel.

The Toggenburg native has fond memories of his time at the ESC, an intense and crazy time.

The 23-year-old has two favorites for this year's edition.

Watch the video above to find out which acts impressed Remo Forrer the most.

More videos from this section

More about the ESC

ESC 2025. Andrea Kiewel scolds German ESC duo +++ Hazel Brugger wants to

ESC 2025Andrea Kiewel scolds German ESC duo +++ Hazel Brugger wants to "crash" the final

Over 800 competitors. This Zurich girl beat them all - and dances in front of an audience of millions at the ESC

Over 800 competitorsThis Zurich girl beat them all - and dances in front of an audience of millions at the ESC

A look into the history books. How the ESC became the biggest music show in the world

A look into the history booksHow the ESC became the biggest music show in the world

More from this section

Concert in Zurich announced. Who is Chappell Roan? The rise of the new pop star

Concert in Zurich announcedWho is Chappell Roan? The rise of the new pop star

ESC favorite act 2025. KAJ from Sweden:

ESC favorite act 2025KAJ from Sweden: "We're already feeling the sauna fever in Basel"

Stage construction ESC 2025.

Stage construction ESC 2025"The audience will be very close - it's going to be a great show"