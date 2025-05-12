At a meeting with blue News in Basel, the St. Gallen native talks about his best ESC memory of 2023 - and reveals which countries are at the top of his list this year.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Remo Forrer reached 20th place at the ESC 2023 in Liverpool with his song "Watergun".

The ESC gave the Toggenburg native a career boost.

blue News met him in Basel and spoke to him about his best ESC moments and his favorites for this year. Show more

blue News met Remo Forrer, the Swiss ESC participant for 2023 in Liverpool, between rehearsals for his performance at the Eurovillage in Basel.

The Toggenburg native has fond memories of his time at the ESC, an intense and crazy time.

The 23-year-old has two favorites for this year's edition.

Watch the video above to find out which acts impressed Remo Forrer the most.

More videos from this section