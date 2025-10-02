Robbie Williams has Tourette's syndrome (archive image). Sven Hoppe/dpa

Pop star Robbie Williams reveals in a new podcast that he suffers from Tourette's syndrome. The Brit has previously revealed that he has ADHD and lives with anxiety disorders.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robbie Williams has revealed that he suffers from Tourette's syndrome, which manifests itself in the form of intrusive thoughts without physical tics.

The singer reported in a podcast that he had only recently learned of the diagnosis and that it affects him in addition to already known psychological challenges such as ADHD and anxiety disorders.

Even at concerts, Williams is unable to block out the stressful thoughts. Show more

British pop star Robbie Williams (51) has made it public for the first time that he lives with Tourette's syndrome. In a new episode of the podcast "I'm ADHD! No You're Not", the British singer explains that he has recently realized that he is affected - but without the typical physical tics.

Instead, Williams describes so-called intrusive thoughts - involuntary, intrusive thoughts or inner images that suddenly appear and are difficult to control.

«I recently found out that I have Tourette's - but it doesn't express itself outwardly»

"I recently found out I have Tourette's - but it doesn't manifest itself outwardly," Williams is quoted as saying by the British newspaper "Daily Mail". "It's intrusive thoughts that are there all the time."

Even the cheers of tens of thousands of fans cannot drown it out: "Whatever is inside me, it doesn't hear it. I can't take it in." The podcast episode will be released today, Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Robbie Williams: "I have a need to be loved"

Robbie Williams' autobiographical film "Better Man" premiered at the beginning of 2025. blue News conducted an interview with the Brit back then.

He gave us a glimpse into his soul and spoke about his psychological problems: "No one who is in the omnipresent glare of the light thinks they are still a perfectly balanced individual. The world bends towards you and you bend towards the world. Now, at the other end of the arc at the age of 50, I only know what all the glamor and applause should have meant. I'm on my path to healing - full Namaste style."

He has always needed a lot of validation from the outside, he says: "I still have a dramatic need to be loved and I'm still hyper-sensitive. I'm not as fragile as I used to be."

More videos from the department