British rock pioneer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76. (archive picture) Bild: David Davies/PA Wire/dpa

17 days ago, Ozzy Osbourne played a big farewell concert with his band Black Sabbath. Now the British rock legend has died at the age of 76.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The legendary rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is dead.

This was announced by his family in a statement.

The 76-year-old died just two and a half weeks after his farewell concert.

His band Black Sabbath is regarded as the first heavy metal band and is one of the most successful rock groups of all time. Show more

The British rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is dead. This was reported unanimously by various British media on Tuesday evening. The musician's family released a statement.

"It is with more sadness than words can convey that we announce that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning," the statement reads. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

BREAKING: Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.https://t.co/m26i5ZEj8H



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/jryOGQRQr1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2025

Just 17 days ago, the singer and his band Black Sabbath had bid farewell to the stage with a big farewell concert in Birmingham. Just yesterday, Monday, it was announced that a film of the event would be released in cinemas in early 2026.

Founder of heavy metal

In 1968, Ozzy Osbourne, together with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, founded Black Sabbath, one of the most influential rock bands of all time: With their dark songs and hard riffs, many fans and experts consider them to be the first heavy metal band. In total, Black Sabbath sold over 70 million records worldwide.

Osbourne also enjoyed success as a solo artist. In 1980, he left Black Sabbath, who continued with other singers. The best known of them, Ronnie James Dio, died in 2010. Osbourne returned to Black Sabbath in 1997.

One of the scandals in the rock star's career was the biting off of a bat's head during a solo concert in 1982. A fan had thrown it onto the stage. Osbourne thought it was a stuffed animal and bit the bat's head off.

Video from the department