Rock musicians usually suffer from hearing difficulties at an advanced age due to their constant exposure to loud music. Roger Daltrey from The Who, however, has other problems: he is going blind.

Roger Daltrey, the frontman of the British band The Who, however, has problems with another of his seven senses.

"I've been told I'm going blind," says the 81-year-old in an interview. Show more

When you think of the legendary British bands of the 1960s, whose music had a lasting impact on the development of pop and rock music, four names come to mind first and foremost: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who and The Kinks.

Two of these bands are still active: The Rolling Stones and The Who. But while there seems to be no end in sight for Mick Jagger and co. despite their increasing age, this is now becoming apparent in the case of The Who.

Both singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, the two remaining founding members of the rock band, are struggling with increasingly severe health problems. A month ago, his entire knee was replaced, the 79-year-old recently revealed at a gig in London, according to "NME".

"Our story will be over when we are dead"

Roger Daltrey also had news to announce about his health: "I've been told I'm going blind." The 81-year-old frontman recognized the irony, because actually, according to Daltrey, "the problem with this job is that you go deaf".

But that's not all: he also lost his voice throughout January. "This winter was brutal," the singer summed up. The touring life is getting more and more difficult for him, although he is very focused on leading a healthy life. According to his own statements, Daltrey is also increasingly concerned about his mortality.

"The story of The Who will be over when either Roger or I drop dead or can no longer function on stage," Pete Townshend announced in an interview with the NME last year.

The band had already hinted in 2023 that at least one of these two scenarios could soon be reached.

Rock ballet by The Whow to be performed

However, the music of The Who continues to inspire many people. Their legendary concept album "Quadrophenia" is currently being turned into a ballet - a development that hardly anyone would have thought realistic in 1973, the year the original LP was released.

The rock ballet will be performed in several cities in the UK this summer. Quadrophenia", whose songs tell a coherent story, was already filmed in 1979.

