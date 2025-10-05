"The Life of a Showgirl" is the name of Taylor Swift's new album. Screenshot Instagram Taylor Swift

The renowned music magazine "Rolling Stone" celebrates Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl" with five out of five stars. However, fans and other critics have given the album a poor reception.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you It was the happening for Swifties worldwide: the release of her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" on October 3, 2025.

The well-known music portal "Rolling Stone" gave the album the maximum number of points: 5 out of 5! This puts Swift's album on a par with the Beatles or the Rolling Stones.

However, not all critics are thrilled. And "The Life of a Showgirl" doesn't go down well with some fans either. Show more

Taylor Swift is the queen of records. Now her new album is breaking another one. The music portal "Rolling Stone" has awarded "The Life of a Showgirl" the highest score - 5 out of a possible 5 points.

This puts Taylor Swift on a par with music giants such as the Rolling Stones ("Exile on Main St.") or the Beatles ("Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"), reports "Bild".

But Swift's latest album is not going down well with everyone.

A disappointed Swiftie fan. X

Swiftie fan Kimberly writes on X: "'The Life of a Showgirl' is one of the worst albums of the 2020s. Absolute garbage from top to bottom ... Zero Hits - the project is a complete fail".

No compliments for the album from this X user either. X

X-user Maison B isn't thrilled either: "Taylor's 'The Life of a Showgirl' seems almost claustrophobically introverted. She's so preoccupied with her own mythology (high school heartbreak, breakups, reputational histories) that she can't create music that reflects the cultural moment." To this she adds the image of a bored Whitney Houston.

"Taylor Swift plays with expectations - and doesn't fulfill them"

DRS3 music critic Schimun Krausz can't get much out of "The Life of a Showgirl" either.

For her new album, Taylor Swift has teamed up with the producers of her biggest hits. And the result tastes "pretty half-baked" in the end.

Catchy tunes for the ages - as on her last albums - are missing, the music expert further criticizes: "Instead of full-throttle bangers, Taylor delivers mostly digestible, soft pop-rock numbers, for whose choruses she never lets go of the handbrake. The songs aren't bad - but they're not what was expected either." There is also still a lot of room for improvement in the lyrics.

No tour in 2026

If you want to see Taylor Swift live, you'll have to be patient. She recently announced that she will not be going on tour in 2026. After 149 "Eras" shows, she wants to take a break and spend more time on her hobbies.

More videos from the department