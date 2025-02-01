Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (from left to right) will not be rolling through Europe this summer - the Rolling Stones have canceled their tour. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

The rumors about a Rolling Stones tour that have been circulating for some time have been dashed. According to the British newspaper "The Sun", the rock band has put its plans for a major European tour on hold.

Bruno Bötschi

The rumors that have been circulating for weeks about a possible European tour by the Rolling Stones have definitely come to nothing.

According to the British newspaper "The Sun" , the organizer has cancelled the already reserved dates for the 14 concerts.

The tour under the motto "Hackney Diamonds 2025" will therefore not take place as planned. Show more

Big disappointment for Rolling Stones fans: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood will not be going on a major European tour next summer.

According to the British newspaper "The Sun", the organizer has cancelled the dates for the 14 concerts in Europe's largest stadiums, which had been reserved for some time.

According to the British newspaper, the organizer has cancelled the dates for the 14 concerts in Europe's largest stadiums, which had been reserved for some time. The tour under the motto "Hackney Diamonds 2025" will therefore not take place as planned.

Reasons for cancellation are still unclear

It is still unclear why the Rolling Stones have put their plans for a European tour on hold. Rumor has it that the musicians couldn't get to grips with the venues.

"Everything was tied up, everything was ready, we would have been allowed to officially go out with the date soon," Tobias Kohler, spokesman for the Munich Olympic Stadium, told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper. The Stones should have started rolling there on July 12, 2025.

Rumor has it that the Rolling Stones will now attempt another tour in the summer of 2026. According to "The Sun", Jagger, Richards and Wood have at least already made statements to this effect.

