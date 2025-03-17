Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. died at the age of 55. (archive picture) Patrick Pleul/dpa

The music world is mourning the death of AnNa R., who died in Berlin at the age of 55. Her sudden death leaves a huge gap and raises many questions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you AnNa R., singer of the successful German pop duo Rosenstolz, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 55.

Rosenstolz celebrated great success with melancholy songs such as "Liebe ist alles" and released twelve albums between 1991 and 2012.

Their most successful album "Das grosse Leben" (2006) reached number one in the charts and remained in the hit lists for over two years. Show more

Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. is dead. The German singer, who was born Andrea Rosenbaum, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 55, as announced on her Instagram profile.

Her management confirmed the death to the German Press Agency. Her death "shocks and confuses us deeply", said the Instagram post, which was signed by the singer's drummer Manne Uhlig, among others.

"With her unique voice, her presence and her songs, she has remained a constant companion in life for countless people since the founding of Rosenstolz. She still had many music plans when she died in Berlin at the age of 55." According to reports from Bild, the singer was found dead in her apartment.

Successful pop duo with melancholy songs

The duo Rosenstolz was one of the most successful pop groups in Germany in recent decades. The Berlin band became famous with melancholy songs such as "Liebe ist alles" and "Lass es Liebe sein".

I will miss you every second," Plate said. "Just two weeks ago, I wrote to you to congratulate you on your new job as a poetry lecturer - and I was so happy for you. You did a great job! In general, you were full of anticipation for everything that was to come. Maybe that's a small consolation."

Successes with Rosenstolz

The two were first favorites of the subculture, later they conquered the mass market, winning Echos, gold and platinum. Pop hit anthems such as "Gib mir Sonne" and "Ich bin ich (Wir sind wir)" shaped the sound of the noughties.

Many people also think of Rosenstolz's melancholy hit "Liebe ist alles" from 2004. Fans sang along from the first to the last song at their concerts. The mayor of Berlin at the time, Klaus Wowereit, was in the audience.

Plate: Was enraptured by your way of singing

Anna R. was born in East Berlin in 1969 and once trained as a chemical laboratory assistant. The story of the band Rosenstolz began in the early 90s.

Plate now wrote: "I will never forget our first evening together. We drank sparkling wine, you told me you wanted to be a jazz singer and I wanted to make pop music. That very night we went to my place and recorded a song - I was enraptured by your voice, by your way of singing, by your gift of wrapping each of our songs in the most beautiful colors."

Anna R. and the songwriter Plate recorded twelve albums between 1991 and the temporary end of their collaboration in 2012, which was described as a "break". Their most successful album "Das grosse Leben" was released in 2006.

After her time with Rosenstolz, the singer was active in the bands Gleis 8 and Silly. In 2023, she released the solo album "König:in". Just a few weeks ago, she took to Instagram to promote her "Courage to Love" tour, which was due to start this October.

Also known for political engagement

Her songs were often about love, but Anna R. was also politically active. In 2011, she and her band colleague Plate were awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for their commitment against Aids. On her solo album, she sings about migrants fleeing in boats in the track "Meer voller Seelen".

In an interview in 2023, she said: "I really think we should all be ashamed of ourselves. That there are discussions about whether to help people fleeing on boats, whether to take them ashore or not. That they are brought to overcrowded camps. These people fled because they didn't want to live in war. It's unbelievable that this is being mercilessly ignored."

In the interview with the magazine "Coolibri", the musician was also asked whether her legacy as a Rosenstolz singer puts pressure on her. "No," she replied, "It's been 30 years of my life, 20 of them active. Every now and then a Rosenstolz theme comes up. For the most part, they were also good years. It's just annoying to be reduced to that. I've done a lot of other things besides Rosenstolz."

"There are voices that burn themselves into your memory"

Anna R. not only shaped the sound of Rosenstolz with her unmistakable vocals. "There are voices that you hear and they burn themselves into your memory, whether you like it or not. Anna R. has such a voice. Bright, powerful, melancholic," the Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin once wrote about her.

"The sudden, unexpected end of life of our friend and "König:in" shocks and confuses us deeply," the post on the musician's Instagram page read. "With her unique voice, her presence and her songs, she has remained a constant companion in life for countless people since the founding of Rosenstolz. She still had many music plans when she passed away in Berlin at the age of 55. May her message of empathy and classless human love spread far and wide."

With agency material