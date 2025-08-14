10:15 pm

Rule number one: the beer in your hand must never be lukewarm

If you were looking forward to the cheeky mouth of Jan "Monchi" Gorkow, the singer of Feine Sahne Fischfilet, tonight in Gampel, you'll be disappointed.

Anyone looking for great music with lots of energy, on the other hand, was in exactly the right place.

Monchi can take the stage - even on evenings when he holds back verbally between songs and only once briefly and succinctly takes a shot at the far-right AfD ...

And as is almost always the case in Gampel, this was also the case during today's concert by Feine Sahne Fischfilet:

The hard-core fans are in the front rows, singing and dancing along. Meanwhile, rule number one applies further back: the beer in your hand must never be lukewarm.