Openair Gampel in the ticker Rule number 1: The beer in your hand must never be lukewarm
Valérie Glutz
14.8.2025
The "Ischii Party" is taking place this weekend in Gampel VS. The party got off to a brilliant start on Thursday. It continues today, Friday, with strong Swiss voices, Feine Sahne Fischfilet and Papa Roach.
Openair Gampel 2025
- Four days of open-air parties with the best summer weather and raclette: "Ischii Party" starts in Gampel from August 14 to 17.
- This year's headliners are top. They include Kontra K., Papa Roach, Feine Sahne Fischfilet and Fanta Vier.
- All information and the complete line-up can be found here.
10:15 pm
Rule number one: the beer in your hand must never be lukewarm
If you were looking forward to the cheeky mouth of Jan "Monchi" Gorkow, the singer of Feine Sahne Fischfilet, tonight in Gampel, you'll be disappointed.
Anyone looking for great music with lots of energy, on the other hand, was in exactly the right place.
Monchi can take the stage - even on evenings when he holds back verbally between songs and only once briefly and succinctly takes a shot at the far-right AfD ...
And as is almost always the case in Gampel, this was also the case during today's concert by Feine Sahne Fischfilet:
The hard-core fans are in the front rows, singing and dancing along. Meanwhile, rule number one applies further back: the beer in your hand must never be lukewarm.
-
21:45
This song particularly gets under the skin of fathers
The concert by Feine Sahne Fischfilet has barely begun when there is already an extra round of applause for singer Jan "Monchi" Gorkow. The song is called "Haut an Haut" and will get under the skin of fathers in particular.
"I've never sung anything so emotional," said Monchi in a recent interview. A statement that is no coincidence. In the song, the singer reveals a family secret.
While some may think the line "Stand in front of 10,000 people and only think of you" is a confession of love for a girlfriend, a moment later almost all fans realize what the lyrics are really about: "Everyone says you look like me."
By the time "I'll pick you up from sterile rooms" and "want to hear that you're breathing and can't get enough of us", even the last fan realizes it:
Monchi and his partner have become parents for the first time.
-
21:18
Jan "Monchi" Gorkow: "Fuck, you look awesome ... Gampel!"
Finally, the gentlemen of Feine Sahne Fischfilet have thundered onto the Gampel stage. And so totally different than expected:
"We come in peace," sings Jan "Monchi" Gorkow. But then immediately made it clear: "This is our last warning."
Momoll, the German punk musician can also be decent. He says very nicely: "Hello." And tells the story of the almost 18-hour journey from the Baltic Sea to Valais.
After that, the first compliment for the fans: "Fuck, you look great ... Gampel!"
Well, if only it didn't go on so well tonight. After all, Monchi has just showered the audience in the front row with two full glasses of beer. Cheers!
-
8:50 pm
SVP or Alice Weidel - who will Feine Sahne Fischfilet be bashing this time?
The frontman of the band Feine Sahne Fischfilet is known for his commitment against right-wing extremists and Nazis: Jan "Monchi" Gorkow doesn't like to have his mouth shut on topics that are important to him.
At his last concert in Switzerland, two years ago at the St. Gallen Openair, his statement against the SVP caused a storm in a teacup, while a newspaper critic dismissed the band with the headline "Already controversial before, they behaved impossibly live".
Well, in a few minutes the band will be performing in Gampel. And of course some people are already curious to see what kind of cheekiness Gorkow and co. will come up with this time. Perhaps the singer will talk about AfD leader Alice Weidel, as he does in his interview with blue News.
And while we're at it: blue News will be showing a live recording of the German punks' gig from 10.45 pm.
-
20:30
Paramedics under constant stress - heat makes music fans suffer
Many a Gampel fan has to pay tribute to the heat today. Or did the two women just find the performance by German rapper GReeeN incredibly hot and collapse earlier?
Unfortunately, the former is more likely and therefore, dear festival-goers: Drink, drink, drink a lot - but please don't just drink alcohol.
-
8:05 pm
38, 55 or 58 degrees? That's how hot it is on the festival site today
-
7:55 pm
The sun is slowly setting and night is creeping in
-
7:40 pm
"There are no fans of bands in Gampel - only of alcohol"
Openair Gampel in Valais has been in full swing for two days - with temperatures of over 35 degrees. Who knows, maybe that's one reason why less alcohol is being consumed than usual this year.
Because in previous years, there have always been nasty tongues that have firmly claimed: "There are no fans of bands in Gampel - only of alcohol."
-
7:10 pm
Paula Hartmann: "The nice thing is, when you're ill, you're less afraid of messing up"
German singer and actress Paula Hartmann combines pop with urban sounds in her music. Her honest lyrics and catchy melodies appeal to younger music fans in particular.
The singer from Berlin seems to be tough. Although the 24-year-old is not quite at her best, she is now standing on the Gampel stage and reveals:
"The nice thing is, when you're ill, you're less afraid of messing up."
The fans in Gampel know how to thank her: many are dancing. And if you can't be at the "Ischii Party" live tonight, blue News will be showing Hartmann's concert as a live recording from 9.45 pm.
-
6:35 pm
Sandstorm threatens - organizers fight it with slurry tankers
-
17:25
Monchi from Feine Sahne Fischfilet challenges music fans in Valais
The frontman of Feine Sahne Fischfilet is known for punk rock and his commitment against Nazis. Singer Jan Gorkow, alias Monchi, and his colleagues are only giving one concert in Switzerland this summer - tonight in Gampel.
The five musicians have traveled an extra 18 hours by bus from the Baltic Sea to the Valais. Monchi believes that so much effort should be rewarded - and challenges the festival visitors:
"I want to be lying on the Baltic Sea tomorrow evening and be able to say: Fatty, how awesome it was in Gampel."
We think Monchi is right. And here's another piece of good news for all music fans who aren't in Valais today:
blue News will be broadcasting the Feine Sahne Fischfilet concert live from 10.45pm. Momoll, that's rock'n'roll.
-
4:45 pm
Naomi Lareine: "I know a lot of lesbian women who get exactly what they want"
Swiss R&B singer Naomi Lareine impresses with her velvety voice and modern beats. Her songs deal with topics such as love and self-discovery and strike a chord with the times.
"I think it's easier for me as a lesbian woman in Switzerland than if I were a man and gay," says Naomi Lareine in an interview with blue News, who will be on stage today at Openair Gampel from 6 pm.
She continues: "Homophobia is still widespread in Switzerland. Physical assaults or discrimination in the workplace are unfortunately still part of everyday gay life."
When asked whether lesbian women hit on each other less because - according to a statement by queer activist Anna Rosenwasser - they never make the first move, Naomi Lareine said:
"I can't tell you that. But what I do know is this: I myself get hit on quite often by women. I also know a lot of lesbian women who are very active and get exactly what they want."
-
16:25
"I want to meet Franjo von Allmen" - "Drink as much alcohol as possible"
-
16:07
Rapper GReeeN: "I'm in love with the city of Bern"
GReeeN, real name Pasquale Valentin Denefleh, is more than just a German rapper: he is a musical crossover artist between hip-hop, reggae and battle rap.
GReeeN likes the sea, but he likes the mountains even more. He could even imagine seeing his children grow up on a mountain peak one day, says the 36-year-old in an interview with blue News editor Yannik Tschan.
It is quite possible that this mountain will even be in Switzerland, as the musician has a high regard for our country - and especially the city of Bern.
If you want to find out more about GReeeN (he is performing at Gampel today at 8 pm), then watch the following video interview with him:
-
15:38
37 degrees and it's getting even hotter ...
-
14:50
Will blue News presenter Bettina Bestgen accept the invitation to the pool party?
-
2:30 pm
Organizer defies the brutal heat with snow cannons
35 degrees in the shade: It's still very hot in Gampel and the atmosphere on the festival site is therefore not yet particularly wild.
People are looking for the shade. This year, in addition to shade tents and water dispensers, various snow cannons also provide cooling on the festival site.
-
14:05
Feine Sahne Fischfilet on a peace mission - will that also apply to the SVP?
"We come in peace", purrs Feine Sahne Fischfilet on Instagram. Momoll, the band thinks Switzerland is quite nice, at least the food here.
"It's always really good here, they always make sure we're well fed. And when you travel through the countryside by bus, it's a bit different to the flatlands here," explained Olaf Ney in an interview with Watson in 2023.
But the five members of the German punk band can also be louder, bolder and sometimes totally outrageous. During their performance at the St. Gallen Openair two years ago, singer Jan Gorkow, for example, blurted out the slogan "For the wankers from the SVP" on stage.
This verbal jostling against the SVP caused a brief storm in a teacup, while a newspaper critic dismissed the band with the headline "Already controversial before, they behaved impossibly live".
Well then, Feine Sahne Fischfilet are performing in Switzerland again tonight. And of course, some people are really excited to see what (faecal) jokes Gorkow and co. will come up with this time ...
-
11:40 a.m.
Veronica Fusaro would like to sing a duet with Stefanie Heinzmann
She is one of Switzerland's biggest voices and will be opening the second Gampel day on the "White Stage" today, Friday, from 1.30 pm:
Pop and soul singer and songwriter Veronica Fusaro from Thun BE.
"I'm a person who likes to be at home", says the 28-year-old in an interview with blue News. She continues: "I feel at home in my hometown, even if there's often not much going on there. But it's precisely this coziness and tranquility that I appreciate. I like boredom because then I can make music without being distracted."
There are currently a lot of women in Switzerland who are making cool and exciting music. When asked which Swiss singer she would like to sing a duet with, Fusaro says: "It would be cool to be able to record a song with Stefanie Heinzmann."
And where would be the best live premiere for such a duet? At Openair Gampel, of course, where Heinzmann celebrated her 15th stage anniversary two years ago.
Well then, dear Gampel organizers, see if you can make it happen by next year. We at blue News would think that would be super cool.
And either way: Gampel can already look forward to a great performance by Veronica Fusaro this year, for whom concerts have "the healing effect of a plaster".
-
Friday, 11:05 a.m.
The second day of Gampel is approaching ...
The blue News editorial team will be on site again today and will be ticking live for you. So you won't miss a thing.
From 1.30 pm, these singers and bands will ensure an exuberant party atmosphere and a colorful mix of outstanding music:
-
24:00
Kontra K brings the festival to a perfect close
Kontra K brings the perfect first festival day to a powerful close. We are ready for noodles - but happy!
He's THE headliner today: Kontra K. And it's mega loud. Have you forgotten your earplugs? That's not a good idea ...
Berlin rapper Kontra K wants to know from security: "Bro, are you awake?" Because the safety of his fans is important to him. He asks everyone who feels healthy to raise their arms: "Now let's warm up your wrists!". Warming up in these temperatures? They're already hot, bro!
-
23.06
Full house at HBz
The HBz DJs provide the next live hit. It's packed in front of the White Stage! Is there still a free spot somewhere? Rather not!
-
23:00
Finch is now available in the live stream - later Kontra K too
Are you sad because you didn't make it to Valais in 2025? We have a little consolation for you. blue News will show you the concerts of Finch and Kontra K via live stream. So you can be there too.
Just watch along - on blue News.
-
21:15
Finch: "Give love to everyone who can't be here today"
Mega atmosphere at Finch. Finch Asozial lets the sparks fly on stage - and burps into the microphone. Well then, cheers!
Finch appeals to the audience: "Give love to everyone who can't be here today!"
-
20:00
ROYA and the dialect challenge ... when Danish electro-pop meets Valais dialect 🫕
ROYA is a hip Danish electro-pop duo. Behind the band are singer Line Gade and producer Sebastian Igens.
Their superpower? The perfect symbiosis of blatant honesty and driving beats. This mixture catapulted them from nowhere to the top of the viral charts.
They met at a singer-songwriter camp (Sebastian: "It was like a match") in Denmark. Since then, they have been touring the world as a music duo.
For the blue News interview, they take on a Valais German dialect challenge - and fail with humor.
ROYA take on a special challenge for blue News. How well do Line and Sebastian do in the Valais German competition? blue News met the duo for an interview and the ultimate dialect test. You can see how they fare exclusively in our live stream above.
-
19:20
ROYA sing about chocolate
ROYA, the electro-pop duo from Denmark, have just mixed a song live on stage and included the word "Toblerone", so cool!
Toblerone, oleeee! Toblerone, Toblerone. Oppps, I'm about to get ravenous.
-
19:15
Breakdown at Pronto - boxes are hot
It was probably not just the audience that was hot at Pronto's show, the sound system also went on strike and the speakers briefly failed.
The Swiss rapper and his crew took it in their stride - as you can see in the video above.
-
19:05
Hey, Gampel is looking for Finch Look-Alikes - is it you?
"We were looking for Finch Look-Alikes and found you!", the OA-Gampel team posts on Instagram.
Oh yes, that's what he looks like in real life:
-
18:13
Swiss & die Andern: "Sing "Fuck, fuck, fuck ..."
The Hamburg band combines punk rock with rap and prefers to deliver socially critical lyrics. They are stirring up the music scene with their rebellious attitude.
So it's no wonder that they're also putting the pedal to the metal in Gampel. "Hey, everyone, sing: fuck, fuck, fuck the SVP", they demand from the stage.
-
17:45
Crazy weather
A sandstorm is sweeping across the area ...
-
17:30
Cachita heats up - with Zurich dance professional
CACHITA delivers a concentrated load of Latin, R&B, rap and urban! The show is the perfect start to an open-air weekend with good vibes.
And ESC dancer Zoey May from Zurich supports Cachita on stage. Woho!
-
15:50
31 degrees - and a good mood everywhere
31 degrees - the Openair Gampel has started. Among the first acts: Deer Park Avenue. The sister duo rocked with a mix of pop-punk and alternative rock. Their energetic tracks and infectious melodies are a must for fans of powerful guitar riffs.
What a way to start ...
-
"Ischii Party": Best summer weather and finest line-up
It's one of the last big open-air festivals in this hot summer of 2025 - but also one of the best: the Gampel Festival.
Anyone who has been there knows that the people of Valais know how to put on a great festival. And they don't need any overpriced marketing fuzz, as the Gampel 2025 trailer suggests - wink, wink. Are you ready for The Kolors; Kontra K. and Co. We are, let's go!
-
Who actually keeps order at the Openair?
-
August 17, 1 p.m.
Treat yourself to Gampel from the sofa!
Want to find out more about Cachita? The singer was a guest at "On the Rocks".