New music Sabrina Carpenter announces second album within a year

dpa

12.6.2025 - 19:06

US singer Sabrina Carpenter has announced a new studio album on Instagram.
Image: dpa

In her latest single "Manchild", Sabrina Carpenter sings tongue-in-cheek about immature men. Her upcoming album, which will be released in August, is likely to be in a similar vein.

DPA

12.06.2025, 19:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Good news for fans of US singer Sabrina Carpenter.
  • The 26-year-old musician writes on her Instagram account:
  • "My new album, 'Man's Best Friend' is coming out August 29, 2025."
Show more

A few days after the release of her single "Manchild", US singer Sabrina Carpenter has announced a new studio album.

"My new album, 'Man's Best Friend' will be released on August 29, 2025," she wrote on Instagram.

In the photo in the post, the 26-year-old musician is kneeling in front of a person, probably a man, who is holding parts of her hair in his hand.

Sabrina Carpenter's second album within a year

The title of the new album can generally be translated as "Man's best friend", but more literally as "Man's best friend".

Men are also the subject of Carpenter's single "Manchild", which the singer released last Friday and which is about apparently immature men.

Carpenter, who is known for witty language and playfully self-confident hits, described the new song as the "vocal embodiment of a loving eye roll".

The singer landed a summer hit last year with "Espresso". Her album "Short n' Sweet" was released in August 2024.

