Sabrina Carpenter scored an unbeatable summer hit with "Espresso". Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Everyone loves listening to Sabrina Carpenter's songs. Even herself. Her Spotify review proves this, as she revealed in an interview. Because her own songs are on her personal hit list.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating streaming success: her song "Espresso" reached number one in the Spotify annual charts, and her album "Short n' Sweet" was also one of the most listened to works.

The singer herself also enjoys listening to her own hits. As she has revealed, she herself is on her own Spotify Wrapped.

Apart from that, Carpenter likes to listen to Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves and the Bee Gees. Show more

Oh damn, I can't post that because I'm on my own list. That's a bit conceited, were Sabrina Carpenter's (25) first thoughts when she took a look at her Spotify year in review.

The US pop star revealed this to "Vogue Arabia" and spoke to the fashion magazine about the success of her songs. Because her hit "Espresso" made it to number one in the top songs on music streaming provider Spotify this year. But that's not all: her album "Short n' Sweet" is also one of the most listened to.

She recently thanked her fans on Instagram: "Most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music?!?!!! And you guys made me the #1 artist on Tiktok this year ... What the hell ... Thank you so much. I can't express my gratitude enough. I love you guys endlessly!!!!!"

Things are going really well for Carpenter at the moment: the singer has not only topped the charts this year, but has also just released the Netflix show "A Nonsense Christmas", posed as the advertising face for Versace and has 43 million followers on Instagram.

Carpenter thinks it's good that she listens to her own music

When she does talk about her own Spotify Wrapped, it fills her with a little pride. Carpenter tells "Vogue Arabia": "But then I thought to myself that it's good that I'm on my list and listening to my own music." After all, that only means that she likes what she does.

But Carpenter didn't just play her own songs up and down, other artists also made it into the 25-year-old American's Spotify review: "The others were Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves and the Bee Gees."

