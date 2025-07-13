11.13 pm

An eventful concert evening is history. Just as the rain did the night before, people are now streaming out of the Piazza Grande. Judging by the satisfied faces, the trip seems to have been worthwhile for most of them.

If you've been tempted this evening and want to immerse yourself in the unique Moon&Stars atmosphere, here's a heads up: there won't be any concerts on the main stage tomorrow, but there will be several shows to marvel at on the Piazza Piccola. Nickless will be performing, among others. And it's all free!

After so many impressions, we need a break too. We say goodbye to the ticker front for today and look forward to tomorrow. 🎶 Bye bye, Hollywood Hills 🎶