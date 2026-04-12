"Everyone struggles with themselves": Samu Haber on the time after his burnout Adam Oezdmir

Samu Haber from "Sunrise Avenue" talks about his burnout, his therapy - and why, as an artist, you can't just blame the music industry. He will be performing as a solo artist in Switzerland this summer.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Samu Haber talks openly about his burnout and emphasizes that the main causes are not the music industry, but often his own fears.

Therapy and self-reflection helped him to accept himself and find his way out of a long-lasting "dark place". Show more

You became a global star with the rock band Sunrise Avenue and performed on major stages for years. In your book "Forever Yours", published in 2020, you talk openly about your burnout. A topic that affects many in the industry. Does the music business wear out its stars?

Samu Haber: No, I don't think it's the music industry. It's more our own fears - the feeling of not being good enough or our own traumas. When you're at the top, it's like being on a mountain: it's windy there. You are extremely exposed, everyone can see everything about you. You can't hide anything. And that's hard sometimes. But it's our own decision to do this job. Nobody forces us to do it. It takes a lot of self-reflection and also a certain amount of growing up in this business.

Many in the industry keep quiet about mental problems. Why was it important for you to talk about it openly?

There is nothing to be ashamed of. There isn't a person on this planet who doesn't struggle with themselves. No one. I've also tried to be the tough, perfect guy - but it's so much easier not to be. Maybe it's just about showing me that it's okay not to be perfect. And that there are ways to get out of it. Because I've been in a very foggy, dark place myself for a very long time - my whole life, actually.

You say you've been 'in a rather dark, foggy place your whole life'. Was there a moment when you realized that you needed help?

It wasn't a single moment. I was in that state for a long time, but I still functioned. The point is: it's not because of the music business, but because of my own fears and issues. At some point I realized that I had to deal with them. I went to therapy for a long time and I still do it today. It's not about quick fixes, but about getting to know yourself honestly and accepting yourself. That was the decisive step for me.

You say that therapy doesn't provide easy answers. What helped you the most?

Therapists don't give you solutions. They make you think for yourself. The most important thing is to accept yourself. I am Samu, 50 years old, sitting here in Helsinki - this is my life. So I have to understand: What do I really want? In the beginning it was hard because you really have to open your heart. You question everything - your relationships, your friends, your work. But then it all starts to open up.

«Being at the top is like being on a mountain - it's windy there» Samu Haber Finnish rock star

That sounds exciting. And what happened next?

At some point I was really looking forward to it. I was like, "Yeah, therapy again tomorrow, therapy again tomorrow." I was really looking forward to the next appointment because I was getting to know myself better and better. And that's probably the most exciting journey I've ever been on. I realized: actually, everything is already okay - you just have to be honest with yourself.

When you look back on your burnout: Would you have needed someone to slow you down back then and say: 'Stop, this is too much'?

No, because I don't think we should tell others what to do. People don't change just because you tell them to - we have to figure things out for ourselves. Many people have told me they are worried. My family, my friends. And I've always replied: Me too. But I have to see this through. I didn't come here to give up just before the end.

Since 2020, you've been on stage as a solo artist and no longer with Sunrise Avenue - what has changed as a result?

I'm not really alone, I have my band with me. And to be honest, it's not that different. There used to be four of us on stage, now there are three. The crew is the same, as are some of the songs. In the end, it was always me singing my songs and telling my stories. I don't think about the band, I think about the audience.

How are you doing at the moment?

Very well. Spring is coming, a big show is coming up and I have a great year ahead of me - with concerts in Switzerland and a tour in the fall. I couldn't be happier.

You'll soon be back in Switzerland - you said in an interview that you enjoy traveling by public transport. Will we ever see you on a streetcar through Zurich?

(laughs) In October, probably more on a bike. I'm no longer allowed to drive in Switzerland this year - I got a huge fine last year.

Samu Haber will be performing at Open Air Lumnezia on July 24, 2026, at the Heiter Openair in Zofingen AG on August 7 and at "The Hall" in Dübendorf near Zurich on October 12. You can find all the information here.

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