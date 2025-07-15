  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Finnish musician speaks plainly Samu Haber: "Women play cooler football than men"

Dominik Müller

15.7.2025

Before Samu Haber rocks the Piazza Grande, he talks to blue News about strong women on the football pitch, homesickness and why sport shapes his life as a musician.

15.07.2025, 10:15

15.07.2025, 10:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Samu Haber impressed with an emotional performance at the Moon&Stars concert in Locarno.
  • In an interview with blue News, he spoke about his passion for sport and his view of women's football.
  • blue News will be reporting live from the festival in Locarno until July 15.
Show more

When Samu Haber sings the Sunrise Avenue hit "Hollywood Hills" at the end of his Moon&Stars concert on Sunday evening, the atmosphere on the Piazza Grande in Locarno finally boils over. The Finnish musician has recently returned in a completely new strength with his first English-language solo album.

Before his show, Haber made a stopover with blue News host Bettina Bestgen. Among other things, he talks about how he thinks women play cooler football than men, why sport is so important to his life as a musician and how he deals with homesickness.

Watch and listen to the interview in the video. And if you want to stay informed about what's happening at Moon&Stars: blue News will be on site until July 15, reporting directly from Locarno.

More about Moon&Stars

Swiss German for rock stars. Suddenly Samu Haber sings

Swiss German for rock starsSuddenly Samu Haber sings "Alli mini Äntli" in Finnish

Pop star gives private insights. Alvaro Soler:

Pop star gives private insightsAlvaro Soler: "Being separated from my daughter is super hard"

Confessions from youth.

Confessions from youth"I ran out of the ABM with stolen clothes"