Before Samu Haber rocks the Piazza Grande, he talks to blue News about strong women on the football pitch, homesickness and why sport shapes his life as a musician.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Samu Haber impressed with an emotional performance at the Moon&Stars concert in Locarno.

In an interview with blue News, he spoke about his passion for sport and his view of women's football.

When Samu Haber sings the Sunrise Avenue hit "Hollywood Hills" at the end of his Moon&Stars concert on Sunday evening, the atmosphere on the Piazza Grande in Locarno finally boils over. The Finnish musician has recently returned in a completely new strength with his first English-language solo album.

Before his show, Haber made a stopover with blue News host Bettina Bestgen. Among other things, he talks about how he thinks women play cooler football than men, why sport is so important to his life as a musician and how he deals with homesickness.

Watch and listen to the interview in the video.