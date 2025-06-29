Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their Eurovision Song Contest adventure together in "SonntagsBlick". Picture: Keystone

Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger express their ambitions for further joint stage appearances in an interview. The duo hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel last May.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their Eurovision Song Contest adventure in an interview.

The effort during the ESC, which took place in May, was "immense", says Brugger.

The two women praise each other for their work and could also imagine working together again in the future. Show more

After their ESC adventure, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their time together in Basel in a double interview with "SonntagsBlick ".

The duo reveal that they could imagine working together again in the future.

"We have a few ideas that we're working on," says Hazel Brugger. Sandra Studer also reveals that it would be nice "if we could come up with something together soon".

However, both women agree that this doesn't have to happen immediately. For Brugger, "many new doors have opened" since the three ESC shows, and she "absolutely has to seize these opportunities", emphasizes Studer.

Brugger: "Haven't seen my children for a week"

The strain during the Eurosvision Song Contest, which took place in May, was "immense". "I didn't see or hear my children for a week, I was completely immersed in this tunnel," says Hazel Brugger.

Studer and Brugger only returned to their hotel room at around three o'clock in the morning - after a short night, they were back at work at ten o'clock the next morning.

During this time, they not only slept, but also ate and read the script. "It was the craziest and most intense thing I've ever done," says Sandra Studer.

The two presenters praise each other for their work in the interview. "Sandra was impressive. She can imagine situations and then immediately translate them vocally - and in such a way that it just sounds brilliant," says Brugger about her co-presenter's singing.

"And you were just incredibly funny, even in the rehearsals," replies Studer, who represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1991.

