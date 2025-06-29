  1. Residential Customers
ESC duo with plans for the future Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger are planning further performances together

Bruno Bötschi

29.6.2025

Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their Eurovision Song Contest adventure together in "SonntagsBlick".
Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their Eurovision Song Contest adventure together in "SonntagsBlick".
Picture: Keystone

Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger express their ambitions for further joint stage appearances in an interview. The duo hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel last May.

29.06.2025, 21:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their Eurovision Song Contest adventure in an interview.
  • The effort during the ESC, which took place in May, was "immense", says Brugger.
  • The two women praise each other for their work and could also imagine working together again in the future.
Show more

After their ESC adventure, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger look back on their time together in Basel in a double interview with "SonntagsBlick ".

The duo reveal that they could imagine working together again in the future.

"We have a few ideas that we're working on," says Hazel Brugger. Sandra Studer also reveals that it would be nice "if we could come up with something together soon".

ESC presenter looks back. Sandra Studer:

ESC presenter looks backSandra Studer: "I was shocked when I saw the zero points for Zoë Më"

However, both women agree that this doesn't have to happen immediately. For Brugger, "many new doors have opened" since the three ESC shows, and she "absolutely has to seize these opportunities", emphasizes Studer.

Brugger: "Haven't seen my children for a week"

The strain during the Eurosvision Song Contest, which took place in May, was "immense". "I didn't see or hear my children for a week, I was completely immersed in this tunnel," says Hazel Brugger.

Studer and Brugger only returned to their hotel room at around three o'clock in the morning - after a short night, they were back at work at ten o'clock the next morning.

During this time, they not only slept, but also ate and read the script. "It was the craziest and most intense thing I've ever done," says Sandra Studer.

From

From "damn good" to "completely inappropriate"Hazel Brugger's ESC presentation triggers discussions

The two presenters praise each other for their work in the interview. "Sandra was impressive. She can imagine situations and then immediately translate them vocally - and in such a way that it just sounds brilliant," says Brugger about her co-presenter's singing.

"And you were just incredibly funny, even in the rehearsals," replies Studer, who represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1991.

Spicy confession. Hazel Brugger hosted the ESC voting

Spicy confessionHazel Brugger hosted the ESC voting "topless"

5 points. Why the ESC was wonderful advertising for Switzerland

5 pointsWhy the ESC was wonderful advertising for Switzerland

New national heroine. Sandra Studer is the true winner of the ESC

New national heroineSandra Studer is the true winner of the ESC