Singer and animal rights activist Sarah Connor is raising awareness of orcas and dolphins held captive in water parks in a new campaign. Image: Timon Koch/Peta

Sarah Connor shows herself locked up in an underwater cage. Together with the animal rights organization PETA, the singer is launching a campaign against the captivity of orcas and dolphins.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sarah Connor has been passionately committed to the protection of orcas and dolphins for years.

Now the singer and animal rights activist has joined forces with the animal rights organization PETA to launch a new campaign against the captivity of marine mammals in theme parks.

In an emotional subject, the 45-year-old shows herself behind bars in an underwater cage, calling on the travel company TUI to rethink its approach. Show more

"I was fighting back tears. What the orcas are showing is not natural behavior. They are performing tricks for food."

In November 2025, singer and animal rights activist Sarah Connor visited Loro Parque in Tenerife - Europe's last theme park with orca shows - for an interview with Die Zeit.

She watched a performance there. Afterwards, she spoke to zoo vice president Christoph Kiessling about the captivity of the animals. Connor sharply criticized this type of show and once again called for an end to the captivity of whales and dolphins.

Connor has been fighting for the freedom of orcas for years

Sarah Connor has been fighting for the freedom of orcas for years. In 2024, she founded the Iberian Orca Guardians Foundation (IOGF) together with Janek Andre. The foundation is dedicated to the protection and conservation of the critically endangered Iberian killer whales.

The aim of the organization is to protect the marine mammals that live in the Strait of Gibraltar between April and September. There they are exposed to numerous dangers from human activities.

The 45-year-old is now launching a campaign together with the animal rights organization PETA to draw attention to the suffering of orcas and dolphins in captivity.

The campaign motif entitled "Ocean not prison!" shows the artist underwater behind bars - a symbol of the life of many marine mammals in marine parks.

With this campaign, Connor and PETA are calling on tour operator TUI to stop supporting parks with captive dolphins and orcas in future.

Back in October 2024, the singer and animal rights activist made a media-effective statement in front of a TUI travel agency in Berlin. Back then, she climbed into an aquarium while holding a sign that read: "Set me free!"

Connor: "It's time to put an end to this"

Now Sarah Connor is once again pointing out that she herself has witnessed "pathological, compulsive behavior from caged orcas and dolphins several times" as part of her animal welfare work.

"It's time to put an end to this. Contrary to the claims of marine parks like SeaWorld or Loro Parque, the animals trapped in marine aquariums are not happy," Connor explains on Peta's website.

She continues: "As a mother of four children, I implore you ... implore you: Instead, support projects that aim to transfer captive orcas to managed sanctuaries in the ocean where they can live in self-determination and semi-freedom."

Connor sensed as a child that something was wrong here

There are an estimated 50,000 orcas worldwide and just over 50 of them live in captivity. In an interview with Die Zeit, Sarah Connor explains why she is so committed to saving comparatively few animals:

"I can't save the whole world. You have to start somewhere. And I know my way around orcas."

Her love of marine mammals began as a child during a visit to a dolphinarium: "I was fascinated. At the same time, I had the feeling that something wasn't right here."

That evening, the zoo was empty - and Sarah Connor realized: the dolphin was left alone. After this experience, she started painting posters and demonstrating.

Connor continues: "I was seven or eight at the time. Later I wanted to be a marine biologist, but then a bit of life happened - my children, my career. Now I have time for my real passion: marine conservation."

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