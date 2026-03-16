Sarah Connor doesn't let an injury stop her from singing. Picture: Getty Images

Sarah Connor suffered a bleeding wound at a concert in Berlin. The German singer reacted professionally: despite the accident, she simply carried on singing.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sarah Connor collides violently with a dancer during her concert in Berlin.

The singer suffered an injury to her lip.

Despite blood on her face, Connor did not interrupt her show at the Uber Arena. Show more

Even an injury on stage doesn't seem to stop Sarah Connor. Although the singer collided with a dancer at a concert in the sold-out Uber Arena in Berlin on Saturday and suffered a bleeding wound on her lip, she did not interrupt her performance.

As the newspaper "B .Z." reports, the singer played over the accident with humor and simply carried on with her show.

The 45-year-old used her injury to interact with the audience and make faces. Thanks to the musician's professionalism, the atmosphere remained great - and then the fans were treated to an unexpected performance.

Rapper Sido takes to the stage as a surprise guest

During the course of the evening, rapper Sido appeared on stage as a surprise guest and performed the song "Interstellar (zwischen den Sternen)" together with Sarah Connor.

The song, which was only released at the beginning of March, is the first collaboration between the two artists.

The special deluxe edition of Sarah Connor's last album "Freigeistin", which was originally released in 2025, was also released at the beginning of the month.

The singer's tour runs until April 1. This will be followed in May by open-air performances as part of the "Wilde Nächte" series, including at the Waldbühne Berlin.

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