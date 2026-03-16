Even an injury on stage doesn't seem to stop Sarah Connor. Although the singer collided with a dancer at a concert in the sold-out Uber Arena in Berlin on Saturday and suffered a bleeding wound on her lip, she did not interrupt her performance.
As the newspaper "B .Z." reports, the singer played over the accident with humor and simply carried on with her show.
The 45-year-old used her injury to interact with the audience and make faces. Thanks to the musician's professionalism, the atmosphere remained great - and then the fans were treated to an unexpected performance.
Rapper Sido takes to the stage as a surprise guest