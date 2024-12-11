Sarah Engels met Robbie Williams in Cologne - and promptly sang for the megastar. She posted the hashtag "fangirl moment" under the video on Instagram and shared her moment of happiness with her fans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sarah Engels met world star Robbie Williams during his promotional tour in Cologne.

The singer performed his hit "Feel" for Williams, whereupon he enthusiastically joined in and praised her, as her Instagram video shows.

Williams asked Engels about her career, to which she modestly explained that she was mainly known in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Show more

Even celebrities experience a fan moment from time to time. This just happened to Sarah Engels (32). The singer met British pop star Robbie Williams (50) in Cologne, where he was presenting his new film biography "Better Man".

In a video, Engels shows how she sings his song "Feel" for Williams. The two sit in the karaoke bus that he brought along for his promotional tour. The musician joins in himself, finally high-fives the singer and praises her: "That's beautiful!"

"Are you a singer?" Williams asks the former "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" contestant, to which she replies: "Yes, I'm a singer too, but only in Germany, Switzerland and Austria." The singer smiles and replies that it's the same for him.

"This really is a moment for ever"

Most fans love Engels' fangirl moment. "This really is a moment for ever", says one follower. And another says: "I grant you this with all my heart."

However, not everyone is convinced that the 32-year-old can keep up with the global star and doesn't begrudge her the joy. Someone commented: "You can tell who can sing."

