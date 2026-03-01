Sarah Engels won the German preliminary round and will compete in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, May 16. Picture: ARD/SWR/Claudius Pflug

After a too-long ARD show, one thing is certain: Sarah Engels will compete for Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna. "Germany needs you", said comedian Hazel Brugger on the show. Many fans see it differently.

No time? blue News summarizes for you New year, new attempt: Germany finally wants to finish at the top of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 once again.

This time, flames, dance and pop should bring the turnaround to success - and the tireless singer Sarah Engels.

The 33-year-old singer will represent Germany with her song "Fire" at the 70th ESC on Saturday, May 16, in Vienna. Show more

Sarah Engels has won.

The 33-year-old will represent Germany with her song "Fire " at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest on May 16 in Vienna. That's what the fans wanted.

At least the majority of those who took part in the telephone voting on "Eurovision Song Contest - Das deutsche Finale 2026" (ARD). The former DSDS runner-up thus prevailed against Wavvyboi and Molly Sue. Together with Engels, the two had been selected by a 20-member jury from a total of nine acts for the fan vote.

It was a live event from Berlin. Barbara Schöneberger and Hazel Brugger hosted the show. Good-humored and sometimes biting. Stefan Raab was mocked by the two presenters with a double act in a shrill "Wadde Hadde Dude Da" costume and, above all, a shrill white bite mark.

From Schöneberger to Brugger to Paola

Hazel Brugger, blessed with American, Swiss and German citizenship, poked fun at the Germans in a bitingly ironic "introduction video".

Barbara Schöneberger was self-deprecating ("I would prefer to be at home and eat something") and asked the ESC legend Paola Felix, who was present as a guest on the show and was quite verbose, to "please give me a short answer".

Neither of them said a word about the current world situation. The ESC show had been postponed by 15 minutes. An ARD "Brennpunkt" report following the military attacks by Israel and the USA and the retaliatory strikes by Iran had made it necessary.

Later, unnoticed by all the ESC fans who were celebrating in Berlin, the information that Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei had allegedly been killed was broadcast on the screens. The ESC can suppress and conceal a lot - but unfortunately not everything.

Hazel Brugger: "Sarah, come on, Germany needs you"

The show, which was reworked by SWR, lasted just over three hours. It didn't need to be. In total, only nine artists performed live. That's 27 minutes for the strictly three-minute songs, and still less than three quarters of an hour with the moderation.

Well, there were various quick runs and then the three finalists had to perform again - with the same song, of course. And then the winner had to perform again.

Which she could hardly do because she was giggling happily and shedding tears of joy. Earlier, Sarah Engels had gone into the audience to celebrate with her family, but Hazel brought her back on stage: "Sarah, come on, Germany needs you."

Many fans didn't see it that way. Of course, the Engels supporters praised her on social media. Not from everyone else. "Congratulations on the last place", "Finally we'll really earn those 0 points again", "Maybe Germany just doesn't want to win" and "It's going to be great cinema and another embarrassment of the finest kind".

However, the critics weren't taking shots at the artist, but at the song and the performance: "The song has already been performed once at the ESC with the same performance and dance. Back then it was sung by Cyprus and was called 'Fuego'."

In fact, every year and for years, there have always been several female artists at the ESC who want to score points with a Euro dance track, little fabric on the outfit, but lots of skin, dancers and pyrotechnics. Didn't always work.

Quite superfluous: the talk sofa

If there was a female presenter competition, a high score would be guaranteed. Schöneberger and Brugger may have made a mess of themselves from time to time, but they were also bubbling over with good humor.

Shortly after 11.30 pm, Sarah Engels (center) was named the German representative at the 70th ESC in Vienna by the two presenters Barbara Schöneberger and Hazel Brugger. ARD/SWR/Claudius Pflug

"If it's important, they'll get two women," said Schöneberger half-jokingly right at the start. And at least someone finally named the so-called "Green Room", where the acts hang out before and after their performance, correctly: "It's more of an ochre room," said Brugger.

There is no need for the Ochre Room. Neither does the talk sofa. Alongside legend Paola Felix, who twice competed for Switzerland at the ESC, sat former German contestant Michael Schulte and comedienne Carolin Kebekus. And Hans Sigl, the "Bergdoktor". "He's Austrian, but looks like us," Schöneberger introduced him flippantly.

The 20-strong international ESC expert jury was top-class. With former ESC winner Ruslana, ex-participant Luca Hänni, ESC hit producers and other ESC luminaries. Nevertheless, the 20 people in their chairs looked like the celebrities on the phone during the RTL telethon.

However, the clips about the curiosities of the last seven ESC decades were great to watch. It makes you look forward to the upcoming documentary.

Fans are sad

Many fans mourned - quite rightly - the loss of Molly Sue and Wavvyboi, who were defeated by Sarah Engels in the final. Both offered the only really surprising musical splashes of color in a sound portfolio that had already drawn criticism in advance.

Many of the songs by Bela, Dreamboys The Band, Myle, Laura Nahr, Ragazzki or Malou Lovis were beautiful or nice. But can you still blow away ESC fans all over Europe with a "nice song" these days?

Wavvyboi's guitar pop glam rock (including a guitar throw and wind-blown curls) could have rocked Vienna, just like the crazy Amadeus used to. And Molly Sue's powerful ballad about persevering and fighting could have been destined for greater things. Michael Schulte thought so too. "The other two had soooo much to offer," mourned one fan on Instagram.

But now it's up to Sarah Engels. With a shiny outfit and a full voice. And a song that sounds like you've heard it many times before. That can also be a good sign. Or not.

