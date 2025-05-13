For 15 countries, it's all about the sausage in the first ESC semi-final. Those who want to make it to the final will have to fight hard. The Swedish sauna band KAJ is considered the heavy favorite. Find all the info for your ESC party here.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 15 countries will compete in the first ESC semi-final in Basel in 2025, including favorites such as the Swedish sauna band KAJ with the song "Bara Bada Bastu" and the provocative Estonian rapper Tommy Cash with "Espresso Macchiato".

As the representative of the host country, Switzerland's Zoë Më is automatically in the final, which also includes acts from the "Big 5" (Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Spain).

The event will be presented by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer, while Mélanie Freymond and Sven Epiney will host the supporting program in the "Arena plus".

The show will be broadcast on SRF1 from 9 pm. Show more

Popcorn, potato chips and salted sticks ready? Drinks already chilled? Go, go - because the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 starts today in Basel.

15 countries are competing for a place in the grand final, including the favorite band KAJ from Sweden with their lively sauna song "Bara Bada Bastu", scandalous rapper Tommy Cash from Estonia with "Espresso Macchiato" and singer Claude, who has already wowed the Dutch royals.

Swiss hopeful Zoë Më from Fribourg is also taking part in the first semi-final. Because Switzerland won last year's competition with Nemo, as the host country it is automatically seeded for the final, where it will start with the number 19.

The ESC's Big 5 countries are also already in the final: Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy and Spain.

Ten of the acts will make it through to the final.

Which countries are in the first semi-final with which starting number? 👇

Which countries are in which bib number? 👇 Iceland: VÆB with "Róa"

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska with "Gaja"

Slovenia: Klemen with "How Much Time Do We Have Left?"

Estonia: Tommy Cash with "Espresso Macchiato"

Ukraine: Ziferblat with "Bird Of Pray"

Sweden: KAJ with "Bara bada bastu"

Portugal: NAPA with "Deslocado"

Norway: Kyle Alessandro with "Lighter"

Belgium: Red Sebastian with "Strobe Lights"

Azerbaijan: Mamagama with "Run With U"

San Marino: Gabry Ponte with "Tutta l'Italia"

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike with "Zjerm"

Netherlands: Claude with "C'est la vie"

Croatia: Marko Bošnjak with "Poison Cake"

Cyprus: Theo Evan with "Shh" Show more

Tommy Cash from Estonia polarizes with "Espresso Macchiato"

Starting number 4

Mamma mia, rapper Tommy Cash's "Espresso Macchiato" caused annoyed comments in the run-up to the show, especially in Kafiland Italy.

In any case, the funny Kafi song polarizes. Fans either hate it or love it, Cash leaves no one cold with his funny ESC song in Esperanto (?) and his curious dance moves!

Sauna gang KAJ for Sweden are the favorites with "Bara Bada Bastu"

Starting number 6

KAJ are Kevin Holmström, Axel Åhman and Jakob Norrgård, the band name is simply made up of the first letters of their first names.

The Sauna Gang are school friends who met in their home town of Vörå. This is a small town in the western Finnish region of Österbotten. The main town in the region is Vaasa, a center of Finnish-Swedish culture: around 80 percent of the people along this coastal strip speak Swedish as their mother tongue.

Since their formation in 2009, KAJ has built up a loyal fan base among Swedish-speaking Finns with humorous songs in the local dialect. In 2012, they released their debut album "Professionella pjasalappar". They now have seven albums and two musicals to their name. They are among the favorites.

Want to sing along? No problem, here's an important part: Bara bada bastu, bara bada bastu Bara bada, bara bada, bara bada bastu, Bara bada bastu, bara bada bastu, Bara bada, bara bada, bara bada bastu. Sauna... you can find the complete lyrics here.

Red Sebastian from Belgium with disco song "Strobe Lights"

Starting number 9

Nomen est omen - at least for Red Sebastian. The Belgian performs with a tomato-red short hairstyle and his show is an ode to strobe disco lights, which is why his video comes with a warning. A strong performance for a strong song.

Red Sebastian, alias Seppe Herreman, fulfills the ESC cliché perfectly: singing lessons at the age of twelve, reaching the final of "Belgium's Got Talent" at 14. He then went on to study singing at the Royal Conservatory in Ghent

Herreman has been calling himself Red Sebastian for six years. The reason? His role model is the red crab from "Ariel the Mermaid": like the Disney character, the Dutchman blossoms in the world of music.

Claude from Holland enchanted the royals

Starting number 13

"C'est la vie" is the name of the ESC song by Claude from the Netherlands. After Holland's 2024 ESC candidate Joost Klein was disqualified, the tulip country is now sending Claude to the starting line with a ballad.

Claude Kiambe fled from the Congo to the Netherlands with his family when he was nine years old. He discovered his passion for music at an early age in Enkhuizen.

Claude became known through casting shows and his debut single Ladada (Mon dernier mot) became a hit in several languages. In 2023, he performed in the Johan Cruyff Arena and in front of the Dutch royal couple.

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer present

Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger will host the two semi-finals in the St. Jakobshalle.

Mélanie Freymond and Sven Epiney will host the pre-show and the public viewing in the "Arena plus", the converted St. Jakob-Park football stadium.

More videos from the department