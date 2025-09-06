Simon Moser (l.) and Michel Schelker (r.) became famous through Radio Energy Bern. Lucky Lark

The "Buddy Bucket List" becomes music: the presenter duo Schelker & Moser release the song "No. 1" with celebrity support. They tell blue News how it came about.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bernese presenter duo Schelker & Moser have released the song "Nr. 1" together with Stefanie Heinzmann, Dodo and EAZ.

The song is about friendship, freedom and the motto "Do it now".

It remains to be seen whether they will perform the song live at Energy Air in Thun, but it is certain that they will be there. Show more

What would a party be without a DJ? Probably a bad party. That's probably what the organizers thought when they were planning the program for the original Energy Air. After all, the Bernese presenter duo Schelker and Moser have been performing on the big stage for as long as they have been around. And with great success. The two are also on the road together off the Energy stage in their podcast "Die Sprechstunde" and as DJs.

In an interview with blue News, the pair do not reveal whether they will be performing on the Thun stage in the Stockhorn Arena this year.

However, there will be a musical surprise. Simon Moser and Michel Schelker have recorded a song and released it on Friday. And not just any song, but the song "No. 1". They have been joined by singer and songwriter Dodo, singer Stefanie Heinzmann and rapper EAZ.

But where did this idea come from? "The dream is old - I had a band called Projekt B when I was a teenager. We released a CD, but had zero success," says Moser with a laugh. "I wanted to rectify that at some point: A song in the charts one day," he adds. Now the time has come - and this time "with a bit more quality than back then in my youth."

A new experience for the duo

The two feel comfortable behind the microphone. However, composing with Swiss music stars is not an everyday experience.

Schelker says: "We had a great collaboration. Everyone brought in their own style: Stefanie power, EAZ coolness - and Dodo, Dodo was the boss." Moser adds: "We had the ideas, he turned them into a hit. Without him, we would still be tinkering with the first verse."

The song is called "No. 1", what exactly is it about? "It's about friendship, freedom and the motto: do it now, not someday," say the two.

They got the idea from "Buddy Bucket List", a TV show of the same name in which the duo set each other challenges. "We wanted something that would motivate us - and everyone who hears the song."

One question remains unanswered

Energy Air is just around the corner. Whether fans will hear the song on Saturday in Thun remains a secret for the time being. The two say: "We'll be there - that's for sure. Who else is coming? Energy Air is all about surprises and we love surprises."

The duo can hardly wait: "The anticipation is huge. Every year, we're really humbled to be allowed to stand on this stage - it's the biggest stage in Switzerland."

You can't buy tickets, you can only win them, and yet the two feel like winners that they are allowed to perform there. "We're looking forward to the atmosphere, the energy and this moment when 20,000 people celebrate together. It only happens once a year."