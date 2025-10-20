It must be love: Hansi and Romana Hinterseer have been married for 39 years. Picture: Keystone

Hansi Hinterseer looks back on his life as a singer and ski racer in the biography "Hansi - Mein Leben zwischen Berg und Bühne". And his wife Romana reveals why the couple have been together for 39 years.

Bruno Bötschi

Hansi and Romana Hinterseer have been married for 39 years.

In his biography, the 71-year-old folk music star talks about their first meeting - and the couple reveal why their relationship has lasted to this day.

Whenever there are differences of opinion between the Hinterseers, humor and a very short sentence help to resolve the tension. Show more

Hansi Hinterseer looks back on his career on the show stage and in the snow in his biography "Hansi - Mein Leben zwischen Berg und Bühne", which was published last week.

The former ski racer and current singer has been married to the Swiss Romana Hinterseer since 1986.

"We were both invited to the opening of a fitness studio in Gstaad. That's where we met for the first time. That's when it went bingo. I was immediately fascinated by her eyes," Hinterseer revealed in an interview years ago.

Romana Hinterseer: "Darling, come here to me!"

But how do you manage to still be one heart and one soul after almost 40 years? In the new biography, Hansi and Romana reveal their marriage secret.

"After many events, I go straight back to Kitzbühel because I prefer to be at home," writes Hansi Hinterseer. He continues: "I certainly wouldn't do that if my marriage was unhappy."

But of course, not everything is always peace, joy and pancakes for Hansi and Romana Hinterseer. And of course the couple also disagree from time to time.

What helps them find a solution? A dose of humor and a simple sentence that resolves all tensions. "We look at each other and one of us always says: 'Darling, come to me' - and everything is fine again," reveals Romana Hinterseer.

It is this lightness that makes their partnership so special, adds Hansi Hinterseer. Instead of getting lost in the little things, he and his wife concentrate on the essentials: love, family and happiness together.

