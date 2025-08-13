Singer Marc Pircher (right) during his last appearance on one of entertainer Florian Silbereisen's TV shows. Picture: imago stock&people

He has not been a guest on one of entertainer Florian Silbereisen's TV shows for more than 18 years. Now the singer Marc Pircher reveals why in his biography "Meine (wahre) Musikgeschichte".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his biography "Meine (wahre) Musikgeschichte", Austrian singer Marc Pircher writes about a fateful sentence he said in an interview in January 2007.

The statement is said to have led to the now 47-year-old not being invited back to one of German presenter Florian Silbereisen's TV shows.

Pircher holds no grudges against Silbereisen himself: "He's a fine guy and has nothing to do with my complete exclusion from the show." Show more

Marc Pircher was once a frequent guest on the famous "Feste" series on the German TV channel ARD. For the first time in 1997, when the show was still hosted by Carmen Nebel.

When entertainer Florian Silbereisen then took over the TV show as host, the Austrian musician was also seen on stage again and again - but suddenly, from one day to the next, never again.

The 47-year-old singer now reveals why in his biography "Meine (wahre) Musikgeschichte". A single sentence is said to have changed everything.

Marc Pircher: "I idiot let my heart speak"

Marc Pircher's new album "Du bist 'ne Sünde wert" was released in January 2007. The singer subsequently gave several interviews. As he was leaving one of these interviews, a journalist asked him whether he had ever made a mistake in his career.

Pircher's spontaneous answer was to have unexpected consequences: "I idiot let my heart speak, switched off my brain and answered him: You know, a few years ago I was on the Silbereisen show with my ex-partner and our newborn son."

He continued: "When the contract for this show was signed, our child hadn't even been born yet. That was certainly a mistake and a bit exaggerated ... and I wouldn't do it that way again."

A few days later, his answer appeared as a lurid headline: "Florian Silbereisen was just taking advantage of me." Silbereisen's TV editors reacted promptly and canceled an appearance by Marc Pircher scheduled for three days later.

Since then, at least the singer claims, he has never been invited back.

Pircher on Silbereisen: "He's a fine guy"

To this day, the folk musician from Tyrol regrets his thoughtless answer, which was "not meant in a bad way". He is also annoyed that there was never a discussion with Michael Jürgens, the main man responsible for the Silbereisen TV shows.

On the other hand, Pircher holds no grudges against Florian Silbereisen himself: "He's a fine guy and has nothing to do with my complete exclusion from the show. Who appears on these shows and who doesn't - that is decided solely by the editors."

Marc Pircher has since made a name for himself as a presenter: together with Francine Jordi, he presented "Weihnachten auf Gut Aiderbichl" on ORF, followed by other formats such as the "Grand Prix der Volksmusik" and "Heut Pirchert's in der Hütt".

More videos from the department