Singer Katja Ebstein (80) during her Sunday appearance on the TV show "ZDF-Fernsehgarten".

She was one of the star guests on yesterday's TV show "ZDF-Fernsehgarten". However, Katja Ebstein's singing led to incomprehension and criticism from TV viewers.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop star Katja Eb stein was announced as one of the star guests in the run-up to yesterday's TV show "ZDF-Fernsehgarten".

However, many TV viewers were surprised by the 80-year-old's performance.

"That was clearly not sung live," criticized one user on X. Show more

She was one of the biggest German pop stars in the 1980s: Katja Ebstein competed three times in the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short.

In 1970, she took third place for her home country, which the singer was able to repeat a year later. She even came second in 1980 with the song "Theater".

55 years later, Katja Ebstein performed her hit song once again in yesterday's "ZDF-Fernsehgarten".

"Back then in blue with silver boots, today in orange and black," announced Joachim Llambi, who stood in as presenter together with Lutz van der Horst for Andrea Kiewel, who was unable to attend.

TV viewers are dismayed

When Katja Ebstein sings the first words of the song "Theater", her voice sounds just as clear as a bell as it used to.

While the audience on site sang along enthusiastically and applauded enthusiastically after the performance, some of the TV viewers in front of the screens were left in consternation.

"A highlight today Katja Ebstein with her song 'Theater'. Thank you!" commented one user enthusiastically on X. However, the man is one of the few who thought the 80-year-old singer's performance was good.

"It was clearly not sung live. She needs to work on her lip sync," criticizes one X user.

Meanwhile, another apparently feels ashamed and notes: "Katja Ebstein with the playback from 100 years ago. In gramophone quality."

"The young voice doesn't suit the old woman"

"The young voice no longer suits the old woman," says another user.

A fact that, according to t-online, became particularly audible and visible when presenter Joachim Llambi joined the singer on stage after Katja Ebstein's performance and sang the song again a cappella, i.e. without instrumental accompaniment, with the audience.

Ein Highlight heute Katja Ebstein mit ihrem Song "Theater". Danke! — Roland_Pokorny (@PokornyRoland) June 15, 2025

For a moment, it looked as if Katja Ebstein wanted to sing along too, only to lower the microphone again just seconds later.

"That was probably embarrassing for her," criticized one user on X.

