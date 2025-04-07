Beatrice Egli is coming to the Hallenstadion. IMAGO/HMB-Media

Pop star Beatrice Egli is going on a major tour in 2026 - and will also be stopping off in her home country. She will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich on October 10. Advance ticket sales start on April 9.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli is touring the German-speaking world in 2026 with her show "Tanzen - Lachen - Leben".

In Switzerland, she will be giving a concert at the Hallenstadion Zurich on October 10.

Advance tickets go on sale on April 9 at 10 am. Show more

Good news for pop fans in Switzerland: Beatrice Egli (36) has announced her new tour "Tanzen - Lachen - Leben" - and Zurich is on board. The successful singer will perform at the Hallenstadion on October 10, 2026.

The tour starts at the end of September 2026 and will take Beatrice Egli through Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The performance in Zurich is a special highlight for the artist, as the musician comes from the canton of Schwyz. With her mixture of pop melodies, positive energy and charismatic stage presence, Egli has long since secured herself a firm place in the German-speaking music business.

Advance sales start in a few days If you want to be there live at the singer's home show, you should make a note of April 9: tickets go on sale at 10.00 am. Demand is likely to be high - many of the concerts on her last tour were sold out.

Following the success of her album "Balance" and several TV appearances, Egli is back on the big live stage - with a show that lives up to her motto: dance, laugh, live.