A heavy loss for the German band Scooter: a crew member dies unexpectedly of heart failure just a few hours before the planned gig in Switzerland. Singer H.P. Baxxter mourns on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The band Scooter mourns the loss of their longtime backliner Seb, who died unexpectedly on August 30.

Seb was an important part of the crew and was responsible for the equipment at the band's festival appearances.

The death was announced during performances at the Seaside and Summerdays festivals, as the band announced on Instagram. Show more

The German band Scooter around frontman H.P. Baxxter is going through a difficult time.

On their Instagram page, singer H.P. Baxxter (60) and his colleagues Jay Frog (48) and Marc Blou (24) made it public that they are mourning the loss of a member of the band.

"Some of you have already heard at the Seaside and Summerdays festivals that a tragic incident has taken place among our crew. Suddenly and completely unexpectedly, our great backliner Seb was taken from our lives," the band wrote on social media.

Backliners play a central role in the band's operations and ensure behind the scenes that the musicians' equipment is always ready for use. The deceased had been an integral part of the Scooter crew for many years and supported H.P. Baxxter and his bandmates at their numerous festival appearances. The tragic incident occurred on August 30.

H.P. Baxxter: "Our crew and we are shocked"

The band also wrote about the loss on Instagram: "Our crew and ourselves are shocked, devastated and deeply saddened."

The death occurred on Scooter's way to Spiez BE. The head of the Seaside Festival, Philippe Cornu, told "nau.ch" that the band had arrived by car in the morning. Cornu: "There they discovered that their colleague had died in his sleep."

The emergency doctor who was called was only able to determine that the 40-year-old German had died. The cause of death was apparently heart failure due to a pre-existing condition.

