Long-time Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has died at the age of 75. Buchholz shaped the phase in which the band from Hanover became one of the most successful rock groups in the world.

Francis Buchholz was the Scorpions' bassist from 1973 to 1992 and part of their most commercially successful line-up.

World hits such as "Rock You Like a Hurricane", "Still Loving You" and "Wind of Change" were written during this time.

After the breakthrough of the album "Crazy World", Buchholz retired from touring for family reasons. Show more

Ex-Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz died on Thursday after a serious illness surrounded by his family. "During his battle with cancer, we stood by his side and faced every challenge as a family - just as he had taught us." The family did not provide any further details about the circumstances and asked for privacy.

Buchholz shaped the phase in which the Hanover rock band Scorpions made their international breakthrough. He was a member of the group from 1973 to 1992 - a period that is still regarded as the band's most successful era.

These years included world-famous songs such as "Rock You Like a Hurricane", "Still Loving You" and "Wind of Change". Buchholz was involved in numerous studio albums and was part of the line-up that made the Scorpions one of the most successful rock bands in Europe.

Retirement in 1992

After the worldwide success of "Crazy World", Buchholz made a conscious decision to retire from intensive touring in 1992. The decisive factor was a personal decision: he wanted to spend more time with his family after the birth of his twin daughters.

However, Buchholz did not leave music altogether. He initially worked in the background as a consultant in the industry. He later returned to the stage - with Michael Schenker's Temple of Rock project, among others, with whom he released several albums.

Francis Buchholz is survived by his wife and three children.