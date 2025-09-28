Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced in July - the sentence has yet to be announced. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In a letter to the judge, Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers are calling for his release on probation. An offer of bail has already been rejected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offenses in July and faces up to 20 years in prison. The judge will decide on the sentence on October 3.

The musician's lawyers have now submitted a motion calling for a maximum prison sentence of 14 months.

The defense lawyers argue that Combs' family is dependent on him. Show more

Sean Diddy' Combs' lawyers have asked a New York federal judge to sentence the musician to a maximum of 14 months in prison. This was reported by the music magazine "Rolling Stone". This sentence would allow him to be released very quickly if it is granted.

Combs was convicted by a jury in Manhattan in July of prostitution-related crimes, but was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and organized crime.

The judge will decide on the sentence on October 3. Sean Diddy Combs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Combs' family is dependent on him

In the written application to Judge Arun Subramanian, who has already rejected a bail offer of 50 million dollars, the lawyers argued that Combs' family is dependent on him.

They submitted over 75 letters of support from the musician's family and friends, including his mother, sister and children.

The motion also revealed , according to the Daily Mail, that Combs had sobered up after 25 years of drug and alcohol abuse in prison.

The lawyers would also stress that the musician had demonstrated "incident-free" behavior during his time in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The public prosecutor now has until September 29 to propose a sentence. They have already announced that they will demand a longer prison sentence than the four to five years originally assumed.

