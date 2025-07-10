9.05 pm

No getting through for Ikkimel

Because the German rapper Ikkimel is "only" performing on the LaFabrik stage, the space is far too small for the fans. Even before the concert begins, security closes the doors and doesn't let anyone in.

Huge crowd at the performance by rapper Ikkimel. Madcom

This leads to chaotic scenes in the waiting crowd: some try to climb over the barriers but are abruptly prevented from doing so by the security staff.