  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Openair Frauenfeld Ticker Security chases after rowdy Ikkimel fans +++ Football fans cheer on the national team

Valérie Glutz

10.7.2025

Openair Frauenfeld 2025
Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Visitors to Openair Frauenfeld enjoy the last rays of sunshine in front of the stage.

Visitors to Openair Frauenfeld enjoy the last rays of sunshine in front of the stage.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. This festival-goer wants to cheer on the Swiss national team tonight.

This festival-goer wants to cheer on the Swiss national team tonight.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. While others are looking forward to "Pretty Flacko" - a nickname and a song by American rapper A$AP Rocky.

While others are looking forward to "Pretty Flacko" - a nickname and a song by American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Few people, lots of energy: Solothurn rapper Manillio opens the main stage.

Few people, lots of energy: Solothurn rapper Manillio opens the main stage.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Festival-goers arrive at Openair Frauenfeld early on Thursday afternoon.

Festival-goers arrive at Openair Frauenfeld early on Thursday afternoon.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Graffiti art is also represented on the festival site as part of the multi-layered hip-hop culture.

Graffiti art is also represented on the festival site as part of the multi-layered hip-hop culture.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Festival-goers are already in a festival mood on the camping site in the afternoon.

Festival-goers are already in a festival mood on the camping site in the afternoon.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025
Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Visitors to Openair Frauenfeld enjoy the last rays of sunshine in front of the stage.

Visitors to Openair Frauenfeld enjoy the last rays of sunshine in front of the stage.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. This festival-goer wants to cheer on the Swiss national team tonight.

This festival-goer wants to cheer on the Swiss national team tonight.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. While others are looking forward to "Pretty Flacko" - a nickname and a song by American rapper A$AP Rocky.

While others are looking forward to "Pretty Flacko" - a nickname and a song by American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Few people, lots of energy: Solothurn rapper Manillio opens the main stage.

Few people, lots of energy: Solothurn rapper Manillio opens the main stage.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Festival-goers arrive at Openair Frauenfeld early on Thursday afternoon.

Festival-goers arrive at Openair Frauenfeld early on Thursday afternoon.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Graffiti art is also represented on the festival site as part of the multi-layered hip-hop culture.

Graffiti art is also represented on the festival site as part of the multi-layered hip-hop culture.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld 2025. Festival-goers are already in a festival mood on the camping site in the afternoon.

Festival-goers are already in a festival mood on the camping site in the afternoon.

Image: Madcom

Openair Frauenfeld takes place from July 10 to 12, 2025 and is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe. With the blue News festival ticker, you can follow it live.

10.07.2025, 13:06

10.07.2025, 21:22

Bist du am Openair Frauenfeld?

  • Und du hast etwas Besonderes erlebt? Oder coole Fotos und Videos gemacht? Dann teile es mit uns!
  • Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp unter +41 79 282 27 12 oder per E-Mail .
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 21.17 hrs

    Football fans cheer on the national team

    The Swiss national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland. And at the Openair Frauenfeld, football fans can join in the excitement at Swisscom's public viewing.

  • 9.05 pm

    No getting through for Ikkimel

    Because the German rapper Ikkimel is "only" performing on the LaFabrik stage, the space is far too small for the fans. Even before the concert begins, security closes the doors and doesn't let anyone in.

    Huge crowd at the performance by rapper Ikkimel.
    Huge crowd at the performance by rapper Ikkimel.
    Madcom

    This leads to chaotic scenes in the waiting crowd: some try to climb over the barriers but are abruptly prevented from doing so by the security staff.

  • 20:34

    There is hardly any dancing at PartyNextDoor

    Hands are up during the performance by Canadian act PartyNextDoor - not to join in the celebrations, however, but to film. Is this due to the fact that the dancers on stage show a lot of bare skin?

  • 20:18

    Vibe check at the start of the festival

    blue News host Bettina Bestgen asked visitors at the start of the festival: What do they really want to experience? And what are the three most important things they took away with them?

    "Being hail-proof" and "screaming on stage"What festival visitors want to experience at Openair Frauenfeld

  • 8.10 pm

    Hands go up at Money Boy

    As befits a hip-hop festival, all hands are in the air at the concert by Austrian rapper Money Boy.

  • 7.05 pm

    Are there fewer people than last year?

    The evening has begun at Openair Frauenfeld and most of the festival-goers have probably arrived by now. According to blue News reporters on site, however, the site has not quite filled up. Tickets can still be purchased online for all days. The organizer remains silent on the pre-sales figures.

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere
    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. The evening mood has set in at Openair Frauenfeld.

    The evening mood has set in at Openair Frauenfeld.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. The festival visitors have now arrived.

    The festival visitors have now arrived.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. blue News is also on site.

    blue News is also on site.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. According to blue News reporters, however, the site seems less crowded than in previous years.

    According to blue News reporters, however, the site seems less crowded than in previous years.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. The organizer does not announce any advance booking figures.

    The organizer does not announce any advance booking figures.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere
    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. The evening mood has set in at Openair Frauenfeld.

    The evening mood has set in at Openair Frauenfeld.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. The festival visitors have now arrived.

    The festival visitors have now arrived.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. blue News is also on site.

    blue News is also on site.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. According to blue News reporters, however, the site seems less crowded than in previous years.

    According to blue News reporters, however, the site seems less crowded than in previous years.

    Image: Madcom

    Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere. The organizer does not announce any advance booking figures.

    The organizer does not announce any advance booking figures.

    Image: Madcom

    The line-up of the open air was heavily criticized in the run-up to the event. Some people even resold their tickets when they saw the line-up .

    What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld.

    What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld"We had tickets, but we sold them again because of the acts"

  • 6.50 pm

    As always, it's time to queue at LaFabrik

    The LaFabrik stage is like the Berghain of Openair Frauenfeld: admission is only available from 18 - and if you want to get in, you have to queue. This year is no different.

    The queue at the entrance to the LaFabrik stage.
    The queue at the entrance to the LaFabrik stage.
    blue News

  • Think you know your way around Openair Frauenfeld?

    Then test your knowledge at blue News in the quiz.

    Test your knowledge in the quiz!. How well do you know Openair Frauenfeld?

    Test your knowledge in the quiz!How well do you know Openair Frauenfeld?

  • Don't want to miss the national soccer match? No problem!

    Short service post: You don't have to watch the national team game on your cell phone tonight. You can watch it live at the Swisscom stand in public viewing. Will the national team attract even more spectators at Frauenfeld than the American rapper Cash Cobain, who is playing at the same time? We'll see.

    At the Swisscom stand, everything is ready for the kick-off at 9 pm.
    At the Swisscom stand, everything is ready for the kick-off at 9 pm.
    Madcom
  • 5.24 pm

    "Tomorrow there will be shorts"

    Lorena and Florentina are at the Frauenfeld for the first time. They thought it would be colder. "Shorts tomorrow," they say.

    For all those who feel the same way as Lorena and Florentina: tomorrow it will be 24 degrees in Frauenfeld, on Saturday 26 degrees. So shorts are a very good idea.

    Lorena and Florentina have planned their outfit, but haven't adapted it to the weather.
    Lorena and Florentina have planned their outfit, but haven't adapted it to the weather.
    Madcom
  • 5.07 pm

    "Help me forget what waaaaaar"

    The festival grounds and the area in front of the stage have filled up. The atmosphere is rising. German rapper Bausa warms up the crowd and provides the first big sing-along moment with his hit "Was Du Liebe nennst".

  • 4.39 pm

    Frauenfeld is in football fever

    Frauenfeld is not only in festival fever, but also in football fever! For tonight's European Championship match, some visitors have chosen football shirts for their outfits. You can find the best looks in the picture gallery.

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld
    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld.

    Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds.

    Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent.

    The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit.

    Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders.

    But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight?

    Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight?

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand.

    The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests.

    No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm...

    The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm...

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle.

    ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today.

    Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld
    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld.

    Tonight the national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland in Geneva - with support from Frauenfeld.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds.

    Football shirts can be seen all over the festival grounds.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent.

    The Swiss shirt is particularly prominent.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit.

    Striking: many women in particular show their support with their choice of outfit.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders.

    But European Championship fever has of course broken out across all genders.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight?

    Will the support from Frauenfeld bring luck tonight?

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand.

    The game will be broadcast live on the festival site at the Swisscom stand.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests.

    No one can predict who will be watching these two festival guests.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm...

    The sunglasses will probably no longer be necessary until kick-off at 9 pm...

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle.

    ...but hopefully the laughter will still be on their lips after the final whistle.

    Image: Madcom

    Women's national team support in Frauenfeld. Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today.

    Either way: In addition to rap lyrics, the line "Hopp Schwiiz" will also be shouted today.

    Image: Madcom

    "I think the women's national team is better than the men's", said one festival-goer. Let's hope that the support from Frauenfeld brings the national team luck in the match against Finland! The game will be broadcast live from the Swisscom stand.

  • 4.05 pm

    Female acts are clearly underrepresented

    Women are underrepresented at this year's Openair Frauenfeld. Not a single female headliner is on the program. And an analysis by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper shows that only 16 percent of all acts performing have at least one female or non-binary member. Anyone looking for diversity on stage at Openair Frauenfeld will unfortunately need a magnifying glass.

  • 3.21 pm

    What people say about Openair Frauenfeld

    Openair Frauenfeld has probably never been as controversial as this year. The organizer is focusing on artists who in some cases no longer have much to do with hip-hop. See what people think in the video.

    What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld.

    What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld"We had tickets, but we sold them again because of the acts"

  • 3.10 pm

    Aditotoro gives a concert in the VIP parking lot

    Content creator Adrian Vogt, alias Aditotoro, has spent the last four days traveling from Italy to Openair Frauenfeld with friends and streaming everything live. Highlight and conclusion of the trip: A concert in the VIP parking lot of Openair Frauenfeld.

    First, Aditotoro sings emotionally on his knees, before throwing himself into a mini moshpit with a few male fans. Vibe-wise, we're somewhere between a heartfelt fan moment and a bit of a stranger's embarrassment. But see for yourself.

  • 14:17

    Now there's music too

    The crowd in front of the Arena Stage is still limited for the musical prelude. But the Solothurn dialect rapper Manillio, unimpressed, goes full throttle from the first beat.

  • 1.50 pm

    Besides music, there's also sport

    In addition to the music, there are numerous attractions to discover on the festival site. For example, an improvised street basketball court.

  • 1.16 pm

    Campsite already in full festival mode

    Openair Frauenfeld really kicks off today. On Wednesday evening, however, there was already a pre-show that has clearly left its mark on the campsite.

    After the pre-show on Wednesday evening, the campsite already looks like you would expect from a festival.
    After the pre-show on Wednesday evening, the campsite already looks like you would expect from a festival.
    blue News
  • 1.00 pm

    Openair Frauenfeld gets underway!

    Europe's biggest hip-hop festival begins in ideal summer weather. Around 20 degrees and a light wind make for pleasant conditions. The festival visitors gradually arrive on the Grosse Allmend.

    The festival site slowly fills up with the first guests.
    The festival site slowly fills up with the first guests.
    blue News
  • 12 noon

    You better not say these sentences...

    "Wämmer mol es Päuseli machen?"Sentences you only say at the festival if you're over 30

  • 11.32 am

    What actually gets left behind after a festival?

    Lost and found office at Openair Frauenfeld.

    Lost and found office at Openair Frauenfeld"Many wallets still have money inside"

  • Thursday, July 10, 11:12 a.m.

    This year's line-up was a talking point in the run-up to the festival

    Too old, too little hip-hop?. Organizer defends the line-up of Openair Frauenfeld

    Too old, too little hip-hop?Organizer defends the line-up of Openair Frauenfeld

    • Show more