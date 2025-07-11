Some things are better kept to yourself. In this video, blue News host Bettina Bestgen reveals which statements you should avoid saying at Frauenfeld.

Noemi Hüsser

Europe's biggest hip-hop festival, Openair Frauenfeld, kicked off on Thursday. Hopefully you didn't buy your ticket for the originally announced Justin Timberlake. He caused a lot of discussion in the run-up to the festival because his style doesn't quite fit the hip-hop genre. His slot has since been replaced by A$AP Rocky.

So if you were mainly looking forward to Timberlake: Then you'd better keep that to yourself. In the video, blue News host Bettina Betsgen explains what else you shouldn't say at Openair Frauenfeld.

You can find current events around the Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

